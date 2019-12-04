News18 Wrap: Chidambaram Granted Bail in INX Media Case, Fast-track Court Set up to Hear Hyderabad Rape and Murder Case of Vet & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In a Relief: P Chidambaram will finally walk out of Tihar Jail after over 100 days as the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to the former finance minister in the INX Media case. The court granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties each and asked Chidambaram not to leave the country without permission. The former Union minister also cannot make public statements or give press interviews with regard to the case. Read more.

Rape Trial: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced that it will set up a fast-track court in Mahbubnagar for a speedy trial in the gruesome rape and murder of a woman veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Protesters have called for a speedy trial and sought death penalty for the four accused, who were arrested a few days after the incident came to light. Read more.

GST Compensation: Finance ministers and representatives of opposition-ruled states on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and expressed their displeasure over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position. The finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh and representatives from Kerala, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and West Bengal attended the meeting. Read more.

'Rape without Violence': Filmmaker Daniel Shravan took to social media recently and posted a number of messages in which he sought a "rape without violence" scheme. He also asked for legalizing "rape without violence" for the SAFETY of rape victims, claiming it was the ONLY way to protect rape victims from brutal murder. The "recommendation" comes days after the charred body of a 26-year-old veterinarian was found in Hyderabad after being brutally raped and murdered. With the nation on the boil, Indians have been coming up with some bizarre answers to solve the problem of crimes against women. Read more.

BHU Protest: Students of Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan (SVDV) faculty at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have resumed their protest against the appointment of a Muslim assistant professor in the faculty. The students said that they were resuming their agitation because they were not satisfied with the reply submitted by the university authorities in response to their queries. Read more.

Taj Pollution: Pending a conclusive study on the increase in air traffic and its possible impact on the Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court has restrained the Airports Authority of India (AAI) from plying additional aircraft from the Agra airfield. A bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde allowed the AAI to build an additional terminal at the Agra airport, but with a caveat that no additional planes will land and take off from this site. Read more.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which is ready to be introduced in the current session of Parliament is a new avatar of a similar bill that failed to pass through the last Rajya Sabha, and has serious adverse political implications for the indigenous people, the real original inhabitants of Assam. If persecution of minorities in the neighbouring countries is the reason for dilution of the Citizenship Act, the Centre could have dealt with the problem through a different route. India does not have a Refugee Act under which such categories of shelter-seekers could have been handled on humanitarian ground. Read the piece by Harekrishna Deka, who argues that the Refugee Act and not the Citizenship Amendment Bill is answer to asylum seekers from the neighboring countries.

