News18 Wrap: CJI Verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case, Amit Shah Proposes Nation-Wide NRC & Other Stories You Missed

The International Court of Justice has ruled in the favour of India in its appeal against the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. Affirming the right to consular access, the court said Jadhav's death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the decision. Follow LIVE updates only on News18.com.

Once again pitching for the National Register of Citizen to be a nationwide exercise and not just restricted to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government will ensure that all illegal settlers in India are deported as per international law. Read more.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday on terror financing charges by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province in Pakistan, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States. Read more.

The BJP on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media. Read more.

In a jolt to the HD Kumaraswamy government ahead of the trust vote on Thursday, the Supreme Court has directed that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly. Read more.

A 33-year old man in Thanjavur district has been arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam soon, police said on Wednesday. Read more.

So a river is not a source of water, it is the destination. How slowly it reaches the destination will determine how many days of the year we will have water in the river. Right now, there is not enough vegetation, so the rain water runs off into the river too quickly, which floods. Sadhguru writes that as short-term measures, we can build check dams and use the contours of the land to make water trickle down, but fundamentally, it is vegetation – grasses, bushes and trees native to the land. Read more.

