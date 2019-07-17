Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

News18 Wrap: CJI Verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case, Amit Shah Proposes Nation-Wide NRC & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: CJI Verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case, Amit Shah Proposes Nation-Wide NRC & Other Stories You Missed
Judges seen at the International Court of Justice during the final hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in The Hague, the Netherlands. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

The International Court of Justice has ruled in the favour of India in its appeal against the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. Affirming the right to consular access, the court said Jadhav's death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the decision. Follow LIVE updates only on News18.com.

Once again pitching for the National Register of Citizen to be a nationwide exercise and not just restricted to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government will ensure that all illegal settlers in India are deported as per international law. Read more.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday on terror financing charges by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province in Pakistan, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States. Read more.

The BJP on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media. Read more.

In a jolt to the HD Kumaraswamy government ahead of the trust vote on Thursday, the Supreme Court has directed that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly. Read more.

A 33-year old man in Thanjavur district has been arrested for uploading a post on social media inviting people to a 'beef festival' to be held in Kumbakonam soon, police said on Wednesday. Read more.

Agree or disagree

So a river is not a source of water, it is the destination. How slowly it reaches the destination will determine how many days of the year we will have water in the river. Right now, there is not enough vegetation, so the rain water runs off into the river too quickly, which floods. Sadhguru writes that as short-term measures, we can build check dams and use the contours of the land to make water trickle down, but fundamentally, it is vegetation – grasses, bushes and trees native to the land. Read more.

Art of the Day

[caption id="attachment_2235335" align="alignnone" width="1167"]Image credit: News18 creative Image credit: News18 creative[/caption]

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram