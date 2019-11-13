News18 Wrap: CJI's Office to Come Under RTI Ambit, JNU Announces Partial Roll-back in Fee Hike & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Landmark Verdict: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the office of the Chief Justice of India is a public authority under the Right to Information Act. Reading out the majority verdict, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said public interest demands that transparency is maintained.The order was passed by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Read more.

Campus Showdown: After months of protest by students that intensified over the last few days, the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Wednesday announced a partial roll-back in the fee hike and assistance for students of economically weaker sections. The decision was taken in the varsity's Executive Council (EC) meeting. Read more.

Chidambaram's Custody: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till November 27 former Union minister P Chidambaram's judicial custody in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED moved an application seeking extension of custody which was allowed by the court. Read more.

Verdict on Rahul: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on the criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case against PM Modi. Gandhi had made the remarks on April 10 and a bench had on May 10 reserved the judgement. Read more.

Climate Change: US President Donald Trump has said countries like China, India and Russia are doing "absolutely nothing" to clean up their smokestacks and industrial plants and the garbage that they drop in sea floats into Los Angeles. Terming climate change as a "very complex issue", Trump said he considers himself to be, in many ways, an environmentalist, believe it or not". Read more.

Agree or disagree

Even in the unpredictable world of politics, the Shiv Sena’s decision to snap ties with long-standing, yet estranged ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and attempt an understanding with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government in Maharashtra, has taken many by surprise. The move, which was unthinkable a few months ago, is born more out of political expediency than any ideological conviction (the Sena is known for a ‘lack of theory’ as communist polymath SA Dange put it). While President’s Rule has been imposed, the Sena’s attempted alignment, which comes after around five years of wrangling and a political tug-of-war with ally BJP, has multiple layers in its causes and impact, and cannot be analysed through monocausal explanations. Read the piece by Dhaval Kulkarni, who argues that Maharashtra muddle shows political parties merely driven by power in a post-ideology age.

Art of the Day

Action-packed day in Supreme Court tomorrow as the Court is set to deliver verdicts on Sabarimala and Rafale review petitions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.