News18 Wrap: Communication to Restore in Parts of Kashmir, Nuclear Policy & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Communication Restoration: In first steps towards normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after 12 days of lockdown and communication blackout, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said on Friday that the process of restoring landline phone services would begin from tonight. He said the services would be restored in “large parts of Srinagar” on Saturday morning. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Subrahmanyam said government offices were functioning normally in the Valley on Friday, while schools will reopen next week. He added that there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories. Read more.

Nuclear Policy: Amid India’s increasing bilateral tensions with Pakistan, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted that India may abandon its 'No First Use' policy on nuclear weapons. “Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” the defence minister said while being flanked by Army Chief Bipin Rawat. Singh’s major statement was made on the death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee in Pokhran, where he attended the closing ceremony of the army scout master competition. It was here in Pokhran that India had in 1998 secretly conducted five nuclear tests, after which the commitment to not use nuclear weapons first was adopted. Read more.

Lynching Re-investigation: The Rajasthan government has ordered a re-investigation into the Pehlu Khan lynching case, two days after a court in Alwar acquitted all the six accused after giving them the benefit of doubt. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Wednesday said the state government would appeal against the verdict delivered by the court of an additional district judge. The six accused let off by the court are Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi. Three minors were also accused and they are facing a separate inquiry by a juvenile justice board. Read more.

Flood Alert: A high alert has been sounded in many of Madhya Pradesh's districts following days of incessant rains with many schools and colleges being asked to shut down till further notice. Large parts of the state's Mandsaur district remained submerged underwater because of the overflowing river Shivna, which did not spare the famous Pashupatinath temple. The rain and floods have already killed dozens in the state. In Ujjain's Mahidpur tehsil, the bodies of two school teachers and their car driver was recovered on Friday. Read more.

New Coach: Current coach Ravi Shastri will continue in his position as the India’s senior team head coach, pipping Australian Tom Moody and Mike Hesson of New Zealand as announced by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in Mumbai on Friday. “Shastri’s term will be till 2021. We didn’t take any inputs from skipper Virat Kohli, if we did that then we would have to take the inputs from the entire Indian team,” the former India captain announced. Read more.

Ayodhya Dispute: The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The submissions were made during the seventh day hearing in the case. Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajaman', made the arguments before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The senior lawyer read out the report of the commissioner appointed to inspect the disputed site. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The spiralling costs of monopoly medicines is a universal problem that is not only confined to India. Although governments agree that medicines should be made more affordable, they are reluctant to initiate and implement policies against the abusive patenting, pricing and business practices of pharmaceutical corporations due to their immense lobbying influence. Therefore reforms to make medicines more affordable are thus, glacially slow. Transparency reforms, however, may just change the status quo. Read the piece by Leena Menghaney to know why transparency reforms are necessary to make healthcare accessible.

Art of the Day

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal — the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee — on Friday to mark the first death anniversary of the former prime minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.