News18 Wrap: Complete Unanimity Between Congress-NCP, BJP Expels 2 Rebel MLAs in Karnataka & Other Stories You Missed

Road Ahead: The Congress-NCP combine on Thursday said the two parties have completed their discussion on all issues related to government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Friday to "finalise the architecture of the alliance". Delhi this week saw marathon meetings between the two parties to explore the possibility of an alliance with the Sena, a party whose ideology is poles apart from the duo. Read more.

Kar-Nataka: Ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday expelled from its primary membership rebels Sharath Bachegowda and Kaviraj Urs, contesting the coming assembly bypolls as independent candidates, for anti-party activity. BJP on Wednesday had asked the party rebels to withdraw their candidature by Thursday, the last day for the process. Read more.

New Prime Minister: Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sworn in his brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister. Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to name his Cabinet later, on the advice of the new prime minister. Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down as prime minister earlier Thursday to clear the way for the president to form his government. Read more.

Rajini's Remarks: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanth's assertion of people creating a "wonder" in 2021 assembly elections meant the AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row. "Rajinikanth's 'wonder' remark means AIADMK will come back to power again in 2021 assembly election," he told reporters here when asked about the actor's remark. Read more.

Arrest for Spying: An Indian couple accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities in Germany went on trial on Thursday on charges that carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The suspects were charged in March and have been named only as Manmohan S, 50, and his wife Kanwal Jit K, 51, in keeping with German privacy rules for defendants. Their trial was being held in a court in Frankfurt. Read more.

'Quid pro quo': President Donald Trump, citing a portion of US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's congressional testimony in a House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, said it showed he wanted no "quid pro quo" with regard to Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump cited comments by Sondland about a conversation with the president, in which he said Trump told him he wanted nothing from Ukraine. Read more.

Agree or disagree

There can be no dispute over the fact that India is facing a double-edged economic sword: falling consumption demand and declining private investment. As the GDP growth slows to multi-year lows, unemployment rises to historic highs and industrial production slows while inflation rears its ugly head again, the government’s incremental and sector-specific steps to boost growth may not have been anywhere near enough to address the concerns over demand and investment. But this state of affairs has remained largely unacknowledged by the mandarins of the finance ministry. They have instead been busy proving that government’s measures have led to improvement in consumption demand. In fact, these officials have, several times already, prophesied that the widespread economic slowdown has bottomed out. Read the piece by Sindhu Bhattacharya, who states that government's assertions of economic revival seem too much, too early.

Art of the Day

Simply put, Delhi is running out of water. Today, more than half of the capital's water requirement is met from other states, while its water table is rapidly shrinking.

