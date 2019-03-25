LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 Wrap: Cong Announces Minimum Income Scheme, Jet Airways Founder Steps Down & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

March 25, 2019
News18 Wrap: Cong Announces Minimum Income Scheme, Jet Airways Founder Steps Down & Other Stories You Missed
Rahul Gandhi
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it



Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced a “historic” income guarantee scheme which will ensure India’s 20 per cent poorest families get Rs 72,000 per month. Addressing the media after the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi said the scheme — that he referred to as the “final assault on poverty” — will cover five crore families and benefit nearly 25 crore people. Read more.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Union Minister Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi, “Today the Congress party has spoken about Minimum Income Guarantee to 20 percent people in the country. Congress has a history of doing politics over poverty. Indira Gandhi gave legendary slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971 & just redistributed poverty.”

Read all election related stories with News18.com's LIVE Election tracker.

The Supreme Court on Monday favoured increasing the random physical verification of VVPAT slips in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls and told the Election Commission it was a matter of "satisfaction" of the electorate and not the question of casting aspersions on the polling process. Read more.

Jet Airways Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal will step down from the board of the ailing airline, which will also receive an immediate funding of Rs 1,500 crore under a resolution plan piloted by its lenders. Read more.

The BJP’s gameplan to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ in Gujarat seems to be backfiring with party leaders said to be unhappy with the entry of Congress MLAs into the party. Tickets to these turncoat lawmakers to fight Assembly bypolls has led to further discontent. Read more.

Sapna Chaudhary of Big Boss fame hit the headlines on Saturday evening when she reportedly joined the Congress. However, a she refuted the reports within 24 hours. Chaudhary is a famed dancer and singer from Haryana. But who is she? News18.com brings you a detailed profile of the viral celebrity who seems to have one foot stuck in Congress's doorjamb. Read more.

The tragic suicide of #MeToo accused documentary filmmaker Arghya Basu has started a scathing war of words between YouTube comedienne and social media influencer Mallika Dua and singer Sona Mohapatra. Both indulged in a war of words where Dua called the singer a 'toxic activist' while Mohapatra referred to Dua as a 'feminist of convenience'. Read more.


Agree or Disagree



No political move in India is driven without caste consideration. Similarly, no analysis of an initiative — administrative, social or political — is complete without putting it through the prism of caste. Social scientists, known for their overt anti-BJP bias, have once again gone to town ridiculing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push, this time for appearing in the ‘chowkidar avtar’ in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sidharth Mishra writes that Chowkidars may prove to be BJP's trump card against Opposition's caste combinations in UP and Bihar.

Art of the Day



Internet-Ban-Kashmir-Illustration (1)

Internet shutdowns in Kashmir, perhaps, remain the missing pages in the narrative of a Digital India. A country attempting a digital revolution, while also globally leading the internet shutdown track record, undisputedly, reflects the irony in the world’s largest democracy. Read more.
