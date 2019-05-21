Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

News18 Wrap: Cong-JD(S) Coalition Crisis, EVM Tampering Allegations & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Cong-JD(S) Coalition Crisis, EVM Tampering Allegations & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


Trouble seems to be brewing for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, two days after most exit polls predicted a near collapse of the ruling alliance, after a senior Congress leader revolted against the leadership. Seven-time MLA and a former minister R Roshan Baig launched a scathing attack on the party, calling state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and former chief minister Siddaramaiah an arrogant leader. Read more.

Leaders of as many as 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of the votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on May 23. Read more.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their "hard work", saying their party will get enough seats to bag the leader of opposition's post in the new Lok Sabha. Read more.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has raised concerns about alleged EVM tampering and said “there can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of a democracy”. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had issued a statement rubbishing allegations of EVM tampering by several opposition parties across the country. Read more.

After incidents of Electronic Voting Machines being transported without any security surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha called for ‘armed protection’ of the voting machines. “For the protection of votes, arms should be picked up if need arises,” Kushwaha said in Patna. However, the Election Commission has come out with a statement calling the allegations “baseless and frivolous”. Read more.

Follow all news about Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on News18.com's LIVE Elections blog.

In major relief for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to the leaders in a disproportionate assets case. The agency, in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, said the inquiry in the case was closed in August 2013 as no evidence was found against the Yadavs. Read more.

Agree or Disagree



"If you're going to make a show that has dragons spitting fire, CGI direwolves, zombie humans riding zombie horses, humans resurrecting from the dead, men (and women) changing their faces at whim AND restricting audience below 18 from viewing it, you've got to come up with something special. And Game of Thrones was special. Game of Thrones was superior to anything we had ever witnessed on television. In case you missed it, I am emphasising on the word WAS." Read Anurag Verma's take on the why he was wrong to assume GoT was a better television show than Breaking Bad.

Art of the Day



exit poll

The exit poll forecast has led to hectic parleys in political circles with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu taking the lead in huddling up an anti-BJP front as pollsters predict comfortable majority for the National Democratic Alliance. With just two days left for the counting day, the top leaders are up for a busy Tuesday to devise post-result schemes.
Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

