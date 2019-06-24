News18 Wrap: Congress Dissolves UP & Karnataka Committees, Mayawati Breaks Ties With SP & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

The Congress party on Monday dissolved its Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka committees in the wake of the recent electoral debacle. The party's working committee is likely to meet next week to decide on the post of the party president as Rahul Gandhi is "adamant on resignation". The party has also decided to set up a three-member panel to look into complaints of gross indiscipline during the election. Read more.

"Pakistan did not enter our airspace, we hit the terror camps and it failed to target our army bases," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Monday while talking about the Balakot air strike in February. “Civil aviation is an integral part of our economy and we never closed our air space, except for a couple of hours on February 27 when we had to close it in Srinagar," he said. "Tension with Pakistan did not force us to close our air space as our economy is strong and vibrant." Read more.

Ruhail Amin’s name hit the headlines when his alleged girlfriend Sunaina, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, said that her family is not accepting him because he is Muslim. "This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for," Ruhail told News18 in an interview. Read more.

Three people were arrested in connection with the death of a person who was assaulted last week on suspicion of theft. Tabrez Ansari, 24, was beaten up by locals for hours on June 18 in Saraikela Kharsawan and arrested. He succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Read more.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday passed orders to demolish 'Praja Vedika', located adjacent to Leader of Opposition and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence. "If a common man constructs a building without permission, it will be demolished by the officers. Our government respect law and follow all the rules," said Jagan Mohan Reddy at Collectors' conference. Read more.

Uneasy calm prevailed in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district in Punjab on Monday where the mortal remains of Mahinder Pal Singh Bittu, the prime accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, have been kept inside a Naam Charcha Ghar (congregation centre). Read more.

Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Suryakant Tiwari has ordered a probe in a negligence case against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey. So far over 160 children have died of brain fever in Muzaffarpur. The magistrate’s orders come on the petition filed by Tamanna Hashmi on June 17, which accused Vardhan and Pandey of having failed their duties. Read more.

A day after launching a scathing attack on Yadav family, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday announced to break all ties with the Samajwad Party and go solo in future electoral battles. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Nitish Kumar seems to have been caught in a bind over the deaths of over 160 children allegedly due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district in north Bihar. Not only is the Bihar chief minister unable to explain the failure of the state health machinery in tackling the situation, he also faces simultaneous media and opposition onslaught, painting his otherwise good image in a bad light. As he faces flaks for not handling the situation deftly, Ashok Mishra writes this arcane healthcare issue has all the potential to turn into a major and much messier political dispute between the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the days to come. Read more.

Art of the Day

SP leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi Monday said BSP supremo Mayawati's decision of going solo in all future elections will "weaken" the fight for social justice. Read more.