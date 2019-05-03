English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Cyclone Fani Kills 6 in Odisha, PM Modi Takes Dig at Nehru's 'Famous Photo' & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Cyclone 'Fani' rolled through Odisha on Friday, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, leaving at least six people dead, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages. The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8 am in Puri, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes in residential areas. Read more.
Follow all updates from Cyclone Fani with News18's LIVE blog.
Reminding Bikaner residents of Jawaharlal Nehru's "famous picture", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's first PM was seen enjoying snake dance but his descendants don't know that the country has move forward since then. Read more.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has responded to the questions he has been facing about his nationality. In a Twitter post on Friday, he wrote that he is a tax-payer In India and intends to make the country ‘stronger and stronger.’ He also said that he never denied holding a Canadian passport but added that he had not visited the country in seven years. Read more.
Hitting out at BJP and PM Modi for questioning "six surgical strikes" during Congress regime, senior party leader Ahmed Patel said that by raising doubts, one is not insulting the grand old party but the armed forces who conducted these strikes under UPA.
Read all stories related to Look Sabha Elections 2019 with News18's LIVE Election Blog
The Olive Ridley Turtles did not return to the Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district of Odisha for their annual mass nesting this year, baffling officials and leading many to think that it could be the species sensing an impending climatic disaster. Less than 3,000 nests were laid this year, compared to the earlier numbers of nearly 5 lakh. Read more.
The last of the 11 Hizbul Mujahideen militants led by Burhan Wani who were in the picture that had gone viral four years ago was killed this morning bringing an end to the “pioneers” of new-age militancy in Kashmir valley. Read more.
he Congress candidate from Lucknow on Friday took strong exception to party leader Shatrughan Sinha canvassing for his wife, who is the Samajwadi Party candidate in the constituency. Shatrughan Sinha was present during the filing of nomination papers by his wife, Poonam Sinha. Read more.
Voting in four phases of Lok Sabha elections is over and in phase five, polling for which will take place on May 6, the much talked about ‘Congress factor’ will be at its maximum display in Uttar Pradesh. Refusing to be a docile force in UP, Pranshu misshra writes that Congress may dent prospects of both SP-BSP and BJP in phase 5. Read more.
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
