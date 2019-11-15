News18 Wrap: Delhi Lawyers Call off Strike, No Police Protection for Women in Sabarimala & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Back to Court: Lawyers in Delhi called off their strike on Friday almost two weeks after clashes with police at the Tiz Hazari court here. The advocates will resume work on Saturday. The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations took the decision in a meeting of the office bearers after the Delhi High Court order directed the lawyers to resolve the matter. Read more.

No Activism: The police will not provide security to women who attempt to enter Lord Ayyappa's shrine in Kerala, Kerala Devaswom Minister said on Friday, adding that women should get a “court order” for police protection if they want to enter the temple. The minister said the temple is not a place for “activism” and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity. Read more.

Lack of Attendance: A high-level meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee called on Friday to address alarming rise in air pollution in the national capital region had to be cancelled at the last minute as most officials did not turn up of it. The committee has taken a stern view of the officers’ absence with its chairman Jagdambika Pal saying he will write to the Speaker about the misconduct. Read more.

Amnesty Raids: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at the office of human rights watchdog Amnesty International's office in Bengaluru over alleged irregularities in foreign funding. A CBI team is currently conducting a raid at the office in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), as reported. Read more.

'Fine' Economy: Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine". Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said "some people" are trying to malign the image of PM Narendra Modi. Read more.

Rafale Verdict:The BJP on Friday demonstrated outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi seeking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology over his "lies" on the Rafale issue, a day after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi-led government in the matter and rejected the petitions for a review of its earlier order. Read more.

The ‘parali’ farm fires in the fields of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh has been effectively reduced in some areas under the directions of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court passed the order when for once the BJP-led central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government decided to put their heads together and lay blame for pollution in country’s capital at the doors of the voiceless farmers. They did so to save their skin, lest the court come down heavily on them for allowing Delhi to turn into a gas chamber by a well-designed system of governance deficit, which over a period of time has turned into fine art of electoral politics. Read the piece by Sidharth Mishra, who argues nearly 99% buses of the operational DTC fleet are over-aged and not fuel-efficient, thus adding their bit to the pollution in the city.

Will think, says Sharad Pawar on Shiv Sena's CM post demand as trio to meet guv tomorrow.

