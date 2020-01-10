News18 Wrap: Delhi Police Names JNUSU Prez as Suspect in Attack, SC Asks Govt to Review J&K Curbs & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Varsity Violence: The Delhi Police on Friday said that nine suspects have been identified in connection with the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday evening. DCP Joy Tirkey said that JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh led the mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on the evening of January 5. Meanwhile, Ghosh proclaimed her innocence and said the police were filing a "selective FIR". Read more.

Kashmir Row: The Supreme Court said on Friday that the indefinite shutting down of internet in Jammu and Kashmir was impermissible and repeated prohibitory orders banning large assemblies was an abuse of power as it asked the J&K administration to review the restrictions that have been imposed in the region for the last five months. It directed authorities to review all curbs in Kashmir in a week's time. Read more.

Irani at Deepika: The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Thursday lambasted Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University in an expression of solidarity with the protesting students. At a conclave organised by The New Indian Express, Irani referred to the “Tukde tukde gang” trope and said, "It's Deepika Padukone's freedom to stand next to people who call for the destruction of India.” Read more.

Money Laundering: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached the properties of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family in connection with a money laundering case.A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar's Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her. Read more.

Return of Refugees: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday said 3,000 Tamil refugees in India have volunteered to go back to the island nation and their return should happen in the next few months. The process of repatriation, he told News18, was discussed with external affairs minister S Jaishankar during their meeting on Thursday. The first batch has been identified, he said, but refused to give a timeline for the return. Read more.

Agree or disagree

On January 22, four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-murder case, which occurred seven years ago and rattled the conscience of the nation, will be hanged. The barbaric crime unified the nation in the call for instant hanging of the perpetrators and also resulted in laws being made more stringent. The hanging is supposed to bring the case to a closure and also give a fillip to various other brutal cases of rape pending in courts while setting a precedent for judges to send convicts to death rather than mere life imprisonment in such instances. Does hanging bring a closure (legal and emotional) to any case? Can statist revenge on behalf of society be seen as a moral act? Does it drive the fear of the devil into potential rapists (very basis of this law) or other criminals? The answer to all this is a big ‘no’. Read the piece by Binoo K John, who argues that today we applaud a hanging, not knowing that we might all one day be dragged to death for right or wrong reasons, for war or crime, in the name of nationality, law or one man’s beliefs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.