News18 Wrap: Delhi Police vs Lawyers' Protest, China to Resolve Outstanding Issues for RCEP & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Delhi Police Protest: Policemen ditched their khakis and donned civilian clothes as they gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters to protest Saturday’s violence between advocates and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court and the subsequent assault on a cop outside a court in Saket on Monday. Families of Delhi Police personnel also joined in the mass protest. Read more.

RCEP Outreach: China said on Tuesday that it will follow the principle of "mutual understanding and accommodation" to resolve the outstanding issues raised by India for not joining the Beijing-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). China also said it would welcome India joining the deal at an early date. Read more.

Power Tussle: Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has indicated that its proposal for rotational chief ministership is under active discussion with the BJP. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that is was “very understanding of the BJP to discuss sharing of CM’s post for 2.5 years.” Read more.

Delhi Breathes: After three days of apocalyptic haze and smog turned Delhi into a gas chamber, the capital breathed easier on Tuesday as the air quality slightly improved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category. With winds gusting up to 20 kilometres per hour dispersing pollutants faster, the visibility level improved to 2,000 metres. Read more.

In Relief: In further relief to customers of scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account from Rs 40,000 per account. This is the fourth time the regulator has increased the withdrawal limit since it clamped down on PMC Bank on September 23. Read more.

Social Media Spying: Governments around the world are increasingly using social media to manipulate elections and monitor their citizens, in a worrisome trend for democracy, a human rights watchdog said Tuesday. A report said global internet freedom declined for a ninth consecutive year, as some authorities simply cut off internet access as part of their manipulation efforts, while others employed propaganda armies to distort information on social platforms. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to social media to post a selfie of herself in a mask, on Instagram. Chopra, who is in Delhi shooting for her upcoming project 'The White Tiger' wrote in her caption, "It’s so hard to shoot here (Delhi) right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions." "Angry" netizens, many of whom may actively contribute to increasing air pollution in various ways themselves (Yes, driving cars, using ACs causes pollution too), instantly crucified and trolled Chopra for her post. However, to troll her for expressing concerns about pollution in Delhi is not just an attempt to gaslight the actor but also an easy way out for climate change and pollution deniers. Read the piece by Rakhi Bose, who argues that the trolling reveals certain aspects of the trolls' psyche: denial of climate crisis, hypocrisy and attempts to gaslight women celebrities, even if they are just stating the obvious.

Art of the Day

On Saturday, violence erupted at Tis Hazari courts in North Delhi between police and lawyers following a parking row in which 21 police personnel and eight lawyers were injured. As many as 14 motorcycles, one police car, were burnt and eight prison vans were damaged.

