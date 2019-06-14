News18 Wrap: Doctors' Protests Intensify on Day 4, Metro-Man Sreedharan Slams AAP & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Countrywide protests intensified as doctors' protest in Kolkata entered Day 4 after the assault of two medical professionals in Bengal on Monday. The Calcutta High Court has refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient. Doctors in major metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, are on protest in solidarity with counterparts in Kolkata where a standoff is underway between the Mamata Banerjee government and junior doctors. Follow LIVE updates.

In an interesting twist to Andhra politics, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has offered a mega contract to poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC, less than a month after the political research firm contributed to his humiliating exit from power. According to sources close to the former chief minister, Naidu has offered Indian-Political Action Committee a multi-year contract. Read more.

When West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was giving four hours ultimatum to junior doctors to call off their strike on June 13 and accused them being an ‘outsider’, little did she know that it was ‘insiders’ who silently took the social media and hit the street to express their deep concern over the current medical emergency in the state. First to show the solidarity was Kolkata mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim’s daughter Shabba Hakim and the second was Banerjee’s nephew Abesh. Read more.

Opposing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's proposed free travel scheme for women in Delhi Metro trains, its former chief E Sreedharan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to agree to the proposal as it would set "an alarming precedence". Read more.

It has been one year since the Valley lost one of its distinguished journalists, Shujaat Bukhari, but the Kashmir police have only been able to file an interim chargesheet so far. Minutes before the rise of the Eid crescent, Bukhari and his two bodyguards were assassinated outside his office in the press enclave by unidentified gunmen in the heart of Srinagar city on June 14, last year. Read more.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has filed a civil lawsuit against an Australian bat manufacturer, accusing it of using his name and image to promote products and then failing to pay him two million dollars in royalties. Read more.

Does Asif Ali Zardari's arrest smack of something more than crackdown on corruption? Jail is not new for Zardari who has previously spent time in jail on corruption charges, but was not convicted and later on became the country's president from 2008 until 2013, writes Taha Siddiqui. However, though Zardari is accused of corruption scandals, the current move against him smells more of politics than the law taking its due course. Read more.

Medical professionals have their backs to the wall. On one hand, they face threats from the general public. On the other, they are being threatened by the government, says Dr Harjeet Singh Bhati. Now, protesting NRS doctors are demanding an apology in person from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Read more.