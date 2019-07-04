News18 Wrap: Economic Survey Says Taxpayer is 'VIP', India Gears for Budget 2019 & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in Parliament on Thursday has suggested ways to bring about behavioural changes to widen the tax net in India. The document listed out methods such as linking religion to tax evasion, rewarding top taxpayers by naming roads, building and trains after them, and expediting boarding privileges at airports, fast-lane privileges on roads and toll booths, special “diplomatic” type lanes at immigration, among others. Read more.

Newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was under attack from Muslim clerics for wearing 'sindoor' and 'mangalsutra' when she took oath in Parliament after her wedding to businessman Nikhil Jain, on Thursday repeated her look as she stood with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the annual Rath Yatra in Kolkata. Read more.

Rahul Gandhi, who appeared at a Mumbai court on Thursday morning for a defamation case hearing, pleaded ‘not guilty’ in the case filed by an RSS worker over his comments allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh's killing with "BJP-RSS ideology". He was granted bail on surety of Rs 15,000. Read more.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tough talk on Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a civic official with a bat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show cause notice to the first-time MLA. Read more.

The Narendra Modi government predicted on Thursday that economic growth in the current fiscal year could rise to 7 per cent, up from five-year low of 6.8 per cent on the back of anticipated pickup in investment and consumption. Read more.

Of the many iconic and often dramatic lines that defined generations in India, the most resonant was perhaps "This is All India Radio. The news read by Barun Haldar." In 1970s and 1980s, this line and the baritone voice behind it became synonymous with morning news bulletins. It was the golden age of radio in India, as we now call it. Haldar , along with his contemporaries such as Melville de Mellow, Surajit Sen, Sushil Jhaveri, Lotika Ratnam, Pamela Singh and others, had become household names. On his demise, friends remember that legend and the man that was 'Barun da'. Read more.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to start preparations for kanwar yatra and ensure proper security for the devotees. The chief minister also instructed officials to sprinkle flowers and petals on devotees from a helicopter, an official release said. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The NDA government’s first full-fledged Union Budget in its second term comes at a crucial juncture. India’s economy has been passing through a difficult phase of late and the country is looking to the Budget to present a roadmap to recovery. The finance minister has her task cut out, as she prepares to tackle sagging growth, soaring unemployment and slackening consumption. Indeed, she must walk a tightrope — balancing fiscal consolidation with necessary growth stimuli. Sumant Sinha outlines the seven key areas where Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget can make a difference. Read more.

Art of the Day

With India’s population likely to grow at under 0.5 percent during 2031-41 as a result of dipping fertility rate and increased life expectancy, the Economic Survey of 2019 has pointed out that “an increase in retirement age is perhaps inevitable”.