News18 Wrap: ED to Arrest Chidambaram, Farooq Abdullah's Sister, Daughter Detained and Other Stories You May Have Missed

On the edge: The police on Tuesday detained half a dozen women activists, including the sister and daughter of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, during a march to protest against abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. Read more.

Chidambaram's arrest: Just two days before the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram was set to expire in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the CBI, a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him and take him into custody. Read more.

Collateral damage: An account holder of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, Fattomal Punjabi, died of a heart attack on Tuesday. This is the second such death of a depositor with the bank within 24 hours. Read more.

Under scanner: The ED on Tuesday summoned senior NCP leader Praful Patel in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Read more.

Terrorist attack: Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Read more.

If you look at the communication strategy of the Congress – which at the moment resembles a rudderless ship caught in a maelstrom – it offers an insight into why the party seems completely directionless right now. It is apparent that the party has been imprudent with words and communication. It has failed to see the glaring fact that times have changed. The communication gap becomes more apparent when one considers the fact that the Congress media department has been almost headless for a while, with Randeep Singh Surjewala focused on next week’s Haryana elections. The media wing is now being run by a handful of young, enthusiastic workers but there is no clarity yet on who will head the department which has, of late, had a lot of firefighting to do. For more, read this piece by Pallavi Ghosh who explains why the Congress is left fumbling for words when faced with a combative BJP.

Two deaths of account holders at the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra bank (PMC Bank) have been recorded within 24 hours.

