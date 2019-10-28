News18 Wrap: EU Team to Visit J&K Tomorrow, Chidambaram Taken to AIIMS & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Health complaints: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, has been taken to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues. The 74-year-old has been in custody since August 21 for his alleged involvement in the INX media money laundering case registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Read more.

EU in J&K: A 30-member team of European Union is set to visit Kashmir on Tuesday as normal life continues to remain affected in the Valley for over 80 days. Meanwhile, at least 20 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a busy market in Sopore town of north Kashmir on Monday. The attack, a day before a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament visits Kashmir, took place in the main town square of Sopore. Read more.

Wading into controversy: Discarding Assam government's two-child policy, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal asked Muslims to go ahead and have "as many children as they want", alleging that the BJP-led government in the state was anyway not giving jobs to them. Read more.

Ek Onkar: In a move that could lead to demands from various religious communities to display their key symbols, state-run Air India has painted its tail wing with the Sikh symbol (Ek Onkar). The decision was taken by the airline management to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. Read more.

War on terror: The United states announced the killing of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a Presidential address led by Donald Trump on Sunday. The Islamic State leader had allegedly been hiding in Syria and was killed in a military raid. Read more details.

'Lose-Lose': Terming the situation as 'lose-lose', Mehbooba Mufti's daughter said that if the European Union delegation terms the Kashmir situation as normal, the Centre will have to release those detained after August 5 and restore the internet connections. Read more.

Presidency University or Presidency College (as it was formerly known), isn't just another educational institution. With a legacy of over 200 years looming large from its hallowed arched hallways, history steeped deep into its graffiti-covered walls, and a whiff of revolution and dissent always hanging in the campus air, this university has provided education to some of India's most illustrious individuals such as Rajendra Prasad, Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekanda, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Michael Madhusudan Dutt, Satyendra Nath Bose, Prafulla Chandra Ray, Satyajit Ray, Aparna Sen and many others. Simantini Dey explains why beyond Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee, Presidency University has always been ‘a Cradle of India's brightest economists'.

On Monday, just a day after the nation celebrated Diwali, the SAFAR Delhi's overall air quality index stood at 506. The AQI touched 999 at 4 am in Delhi. In other words, Delhi's air quality, which was poor to begin with, has now become "hazardous."

