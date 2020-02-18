News18 Wrap: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Makes New Disclosures About 26/11, Finance Ministry Meets to Review Coronavirus Epidemic & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

26/11 Attacks: Responding to the allegations related to Ajmal Kasab and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks made by a former top cop, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the officer will be summoned and the issue probed. Read more.





Coronavirus Measures: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will shortly announce some measures after comprehensive consultation on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. The comments came after a review meeting of the finance ministry in New Delhi. Read more.

J&K Row: The visa of British MP Debbie Abrahams was revoked because of her activities that “went against India’s national interest”, government sources said, adding that she was informed about the move on February 14. Abrahams, who has been critical of the government’s Article 370 move, was denied entry when she landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and then deported to Dubai. Read more.





FATF List: Pakistan is likely to remain in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after Turkey and Malaysia expressed support for Islamabad, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying on Tuesday. The decision — whether Pakistan will continue in the 'Grey List' or put in the 'Black List' — is being made at the week-long FATF plenary currently on in Paris. Read more.

Pulwama Info: The central government has refused to make public an investigation report into the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on February 14 last year. The government’s refusal was revealed in a response by the Ministry of Home Affairs to a Right To Information (RTI) query. Read more.

Agree or disagree





A bevy of top Bihar leaders made a beeline during campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls but they seemingly failed to influence the voters drawn from Bihar in favour of the their respective parties as performances of their candidates were dismal. Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (U) president Nitish Kumar shared dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda at two elections rallies. At his Delhi rallies, Kumar had launched an all-out attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying some people were more interested in publicity than work. Read the piece by Ashok Mishra, who argues that the Delhi poll results have undeniably dampened the BJP spirit and, at the same time, enhanced the bargaining capacity of Nitish Kumar during seat-sharing for the Bihar assembly polls.