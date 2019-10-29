News18 Wrap: Fadnavis Says No Sharing of CM's Post, Firing Outside Exam Centre in J&K's Pulwama & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Power Battle: Hours after Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis denied that the Shiv Sena had been assured of the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years as part of a power-sharing "formula", Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cancelled his party's meeting with the BJP on formation of the next government. The development might potentially worsen the already strained relationship between the two parties. Read more.

Militants Fire: Suspected militants opened fire at a patrol party of the security forces at Drubgaon area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Tuesday. However, there are no reports of any injuries as yet. The firing took place outside an examination centre, where students were students were appearing for board exams, guarded by the security personnel. The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway. Read more.

Opposition Hits Out: A group of European Union lawmakers left for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after meeting PM Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval, even as the Opposition accused the government of trying to conceal the “real” situation in the state that has been under lock-down for over 80 days. The MPs are the first international visitors to J&K since abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and The government had earlier clarified that the MPs were visiting in their personal capacity. Read more.

PMC Protest: Several customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank gathered outside the RBI's office here on Tuesday, demanding an assurance that their money deposited with the scam-hit bank was safe. They also demanded that the PMC Bank be revived so that they could withdraw their money. "Around 16,000 account holders are suffering but the government is mum on the issue. Such a situation will leave us with no other option but to become a terrorist," said a depositor. Read more.

'Bhai Dooj; Gift: This morning, the Delhi government rolled out a travel scheme that offers free rides to women in the national capital in over 5,500 state-run buses. Women travelers will be given special pink tickets in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to avail the free-ride scheme.Calling it his bhai dooj gift, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The country can progress when the women will progress." But will Delhi's sisters return the gift in votes? Read more.

Infant Drowns: A two-year-old girl drowned in a tub of water at her house while her parents were watching the operations to try and rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson on television, police said here on Tuesday. They suddenly realised she was not around and went looking for her, only to find her motionless in the bucket.They rushed the child to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The Supreme Court verdict, upholding the contentions of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for the purpose of calculating license fee, is being considered as the last blow to the health of the affected telecommunication companies and the sector. The news has been covered in a manner to give an impression that the Supreme Court has been somewhat insensitive about the health of the telecom sector; that the decision is not consistent and also not on the expected lines and thereby existing affected telcos have been caught off-guard. Read the piece by Rajendra Kumar Joshi, who argues that the SC's order is the culmination of the long outstanding issue decided in favour of Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Infact, it is very comprehensive, reasoned and also consistent with its previous orders on the similar issue.

Art of the Day

Explained: Why is Delhi on the verge of drowning in ‘severe’ air pollution after Diwali?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.