News18 wrap: Fadnavis Resigns as CM ahead of Floor Test, Sarpanch and Govt Official Killed in Suspected Militant Attack in J&K & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Flop Show: Forced to face a trust vote on the floor of the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday to prove it had the majority, the BJP found itself wanting for numbers and decided to pull the plug on its bid for power. Devendra Fadnavis, at a press briefing in the afternoon, announced he would tender his resignation to Governor BS Koshyari since the BJP was not in a position to form the government. An hour before the briefing, Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister on Saturday, had resigned as his efforts to engineer a split in the NCP fell flat. Read more.

J&K Row: At least two people were killed after suspected militants on Tuesday afternoon attacked a party of government officials in Badasgam village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The party of officials was on a visit to Wagoora area under the ‘Back to Village’ programme. This was the second such incident in Kashmir reported on Tuesday — the first grenade attack took place outside the Kashmir University campus in Srinagar's Hazratbal area, injuring three civilians. Read more.

Transgender Bill: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a Select Committee of the Upper House was defeated. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20. Read more.

Ayodhya Row: The Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided not to go for a review or curative petition on the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. Razzaq Khan, the only member of the board who was in favour of filing a review petition, left the meeting midway. Speaking to the media, he said, “The majority decision is that review should not be called for. Only I opposed it while six members were in favour of not going for any review.” Read more.

Emmy Awards: This year's International Emmy Awards was a big event for Indian cine-lovers as four Indian shows were nominated in five different categories. But India failed to bag any of the awards at the ceremony last night in New York. An Indian contingent that included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, producer Ronnie Screwvala, actresses Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait attended the ceremony. Read more.

Agree or disagree

There are several misnomers that find their way into the assessment of personalities and political parties. Repeated ad nauseum, these opinions firmly embed themselves into popular narratives and often colour perceptions. One such popular misconception about Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is that he is a reluctant politician, who was pitchforked into the hurly-burly of politics against his inclinations. A nuanced reading of the enigmatic Uddhav as a politician will disprove this notion. He may have a personal and political personality in dissonance with that of his party which is known for its aggression. But those who know the intensely personal Sena president, claim his style is understated. Read the piece by Dhaval Kulkarni, who argues that Though Uddhav lacks the charisma and oratory of his father and cousin, he is seen as an open-minded individual, who has tried to broad base the Shiv Sena by reaching out to sections like Buddhist Dalits and Hindi-speakers.

Art of the Day

The Congress hit out at Devendra Fadnavis after he tendered his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister, hours after his deputy Ajit Pawar quit. The party is likely to ask for Governor BS Koshyari's resignation and may even approach the President.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.