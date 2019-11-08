News18 Wrap: Fadnavis Resigns as CM, Gandhi Family to be Stripped of Top Tier Protection & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Tug Of War: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday tendered his resignation while blaming the ally Shiv Sena for the impasse over government formation after the Assembly polls. Refuting the Shiv Sena's claim, Fadnavis asserted that "in my presence", no decision had been taken by the two parties over sharing the chief minister's post while the Sena had claimed that before the Lok Sabha polls, the post sharing for two-and-half-years each was made. Read more.

Security Downgrade: The Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover given to the Gandhi family – Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – has been withdrawn, government officials told CNN-News18. The family will now get 'Z+' security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on an all-India basis and the decision was taken after multiple security agencies carried out a threat perception assessment and found there was no direct threat to them. Read more.

Lawyers Vs Police: In its first comment on the clashes between lawyers and police at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, the Supreme Court observed that there were problems from both sides. As Bar Council of India chairman Manan Mishra complained against alleged police brutality in the November 2 incident, the top court remarked that nobody claps from one hand. Read more.

Speed up Appointment: The Supreme Court on Friday urged the central government to speed up the process of appointing judges at all levels, especially in the high courts that have a large number of vacancies. Emphasising that every process of appointment should be ideally completed within six months, the bench asked the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to take up the matter with the government. Read more.

BHU Protest: The appointment of a Muslim assistant professor in the Sanskrit faculty has irked a group of students at the Banaras Hindu University, allegedly because of his identity. The students are now demanding the removal of the professor. The protesting students had also written to the VC saying that the varsity’s founder, late Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, considered the Sanskrit faculty as the heart of the University. Read more.

Pak Grey List: Pakistan may remain on the Financial Action Task Force's Grey List beyond February 2020 for money laundering and terror financing due to its "risk profile", according to media reports. Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the Black List with Iran and North Korea. Read more.

Less than a week since five labourers who hailed from Bengal’s Murshidabad district were shot dead in Katrasu village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, migrant workers have started fleeing the Valley. While the fear is palpable, for Kashmir, this would naturally mean a major hit to the economy. The Kashmiri population, which is largely dependent on labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh is now left in a lurch. The average hiring cost for a labourer, which was around Rs 30,000, is also likely to double in the wake of non-locals leaving the Valley. The locals would perhaps help the department during winters but the question is how many (non-locals) would return in the next season. It will indeed be hard for these workers to convince their families that Kashmir is safe for them. Read the piece by Daanish Bin Nabi, who argues that migrant labourers fleeing Kashmir could means a terrible news for the Valley’s economy.

'BJP has descended to ultimate personal vendetta': Ahmed Patel on Gandhis' SPG cover withdrawal.

