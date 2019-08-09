News18 Wrap: Fear a Struggle as Kashmiris Grapple with New Normal, Worst Ever Karnataka Flood & Other Updates

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Desolate Srinagar: Streets in Srinagar are desolate as the city is in the middle of the fourth day of a government clampdown. Authorities have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) – prohibiting the assembly of four or more people. The restrictions are sterner than a curfew. Paramilitary troopers are fanning across Srinagar and the towns of Kashmir valley. Barricades of concertina wire manned by forces have been installed at the exit and entry points of all key streets and bridges.The Valley has been under lockdown since the Narendra Modi government decided on Monday to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status and divide the state into two Union Territories. Read more.

Karnataka Flood: Half of Karnataka is facing the worst ever flood situation and the 76-year-old chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, is crisscrossing the affected areas all alone. He is also busy calling up officials in other parts of the state. It is a one-man show. That’s because even after 15 days of coming to power, there is no Cabinet and Yediyurappa is the only one in his council of ministers. Yediyurappa was in New Delhi to finalise the Cabinet formation when he received the news of unprecedented rain and flood in Mumbai-Karnataka, Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions and he rushed back home. Read more.

Pak Nervous: India on Friday said Pakistan is nervous over India's steps in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in that region. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said steps have been taken keeping in mind the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that Pakistan's efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir issue have not worked. Kumar said that Pakistan suspending the Samjhauta Express was a unilateral move, which was unfortunate. Read more.

Cong President: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will meeting on Saturday to nominate a new president after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post last month in the wake of a comprehensive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Union ministers and Gandhi family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and Mukul Wasnik are the front runners to succeed Rahul Gandhi. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi met senior leaders Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and KC Venugopal on today ahead of the crucial CWC meeting. Read more.

Typhoon Alert: China's weather bureau issued a red alert early on Friday as super typhoon Lekima approached Zhejiang province on the eastern coast, after forcing flight cancellations in Taiwan and shutting markets and businesses on the island. The National Meteorological Centre said the typhoon, the strongest since 2014, was expected to hit the mainland in early on Saturday and then turn north. It has issued gale warnings for the Yangtze river delta region, which includes Shanghai. Read more.

National Film Award: The winners of the prestigious national film awards were announced on Friday. Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards would be declared after the Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar seems to have been caught on the horns of a dilemma on scrapping Article 35A and on the Triple Talaq Bill. The JD-U leader apparently is wavering between his volition and relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has gone aggressive on its agenda during Narendra Modi 2.0 government. Kumar had to compromise on his avowed principles on the Triple Talaq Bill and Article 370, which were vigorously pursued and passed by both Houses of Parliament. To uphold his secular image, the JD-U worked out an escape route by opposing the bills and walking out of Parliament. Read the piece by Ashok Mishra to know how it enabled the BJP to manufacture the required support in Rajya Sabha, where it lacks majority.

Art of the Day

The atomic bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima forced Japan to surrender, thus ending World War II. Nagasaki and Hiroshima continue to feel the impact of the destructive bombing even today, on the 74th anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing.

