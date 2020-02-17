News18 wrap: Fresh Death Warrants for Nirbhaya Convicts, Coronavirus Evacuees Head Home & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

New Date: A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh death warrants for the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case and set a new date for their hanging: March 3 at 6a.m. This is the third time that death warrants have been issued, after the previous two were stayed because of pending legal options for the convicts. Read more.

Coronavirus Outbreak: A total of 406 people, including 192 women, 204 men and seven children were evacuated from China and kept at the ITBP Chhawla camp for 17 days. Doctors say they took precaution beyond the usually required quarantine of 14 days. All inmates were screened three times and were given discharge certificates only after they tested negative in all of them. Read more.

Shaheen Bagh: The Supreme Court on Monday said that that democracy works on expression of views but there are lines and boundaries. The apex court, while hearing a plea against Shaheen Bagh road blockade, added that SC isn't saying that the residents can't protest but the "question is where can they demonstrate". Read more.

Kashmir Row: India on Monday issued a strong demarche to Turkey over its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and comparing the "struggle" of Kashmiri people with that of the fight by Turkey during the World War I. Read more.

Gargi College: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre and CBI on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by the agency into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University's all-women Gargi College last week. Read more.

Agree or disagree

He has been receiving brickbats, quite literally, from opponents. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar has faced nine attacks on his cavalcade in the past fortnight during the course of his Jan Gan Man Yatra in Bihar. The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president is on a statewide campaign to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). But despite attacks, Kanhaiya has been unrelentingly moving ahead and holding rallies from one district to another. He began his journey from Chanpatia in West Champaran district on January 30 and is scheduled to conclude it on February 27 with a rally in the state capital. Read the piece by Ashok Mishra, who argues that Kanhaiya may be the ‘secular symbol’ to unite splintered opposition against BJP-led NDA in Bihar.



