News18 Wrap: Gadkari Defends New Motor Vehicles Act, Cong Attacks Sitharaman on 'Millenial' Comment & Other Stories You Missed

Gadkari Defends: Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that he has no problem with States reducing the traffic fines. He also said that the idea is to reduce accidents and save as many lives by forcing stricter fines. This statement of his came a day after the Gujarat government announced a reduction in the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Read more.

Millenials' Mindset: The Congress took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her earlier remarks that the automobile sector slowdown was due to factors like change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car. Read more.

Unnao Statement: 'In-camera' proceedings commenced on Wednesday at AIIMS, where a temporary court has been set up to record the Unnao rape survivor's statement in the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017. Sengar, along with co-accused Shashi Singh, was brought at AIIMS, where the woman is admitted since July 28. Read more.

UN's Concern: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has had contacts with the leaders in India and Pakistan, remains very concerned about any potential escalation between the two countries over Kashmir and appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue. Read more.

Kashmir Alert: Security agencies in Kashmir have received inputs about the presence of 45 newly recruited Al-Badr militants, who had been receiving arms training at its headquarters in Mansehra in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. One of the largest cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mansehra, lies close to Kashmir and is located less than a 100 kilometres west from its hinterland. Read more.

TDP vs YSRCP: The ‘march to Athmakur’ is resulting in a face-off between Naidus and Reddys in Andhra Pradesh once again. The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, which seems to have recovered from the most humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, has taken the ruling YSRCP of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy head on, alleging large-scale and systematic harassment of its cadre by the government. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is often in the news, or, to borrow from one of his recent tweets, in a “kerfuffle”. His party men in Kerala were upset this month with his remark praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, he was dropped as Congress spokesperson after a similar incident. Tharoor is known for his independent opinion, which sometimes may not align with his party’s view. He has both praised and criticised Modi on various issues. Read the piece by Rajen Garabadu, who argues that parliamentary democracy is strengthened by such leaders who have a mind of their own and can offer support to opponents on specific subjects. Do you agree or not?

Art of the Day

