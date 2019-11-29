News18 Wrap: GDP Growth Rate Falls to 4.5 Percent, Veterinarian Raped and Burnt in Telangana & Other stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

A new low: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year fell to 4.5%. This is the lowest since the January-March quarter of 2013. The nominal GDP growth for the second quarter also fell to 6.1% as compared to 8% in the previous quarter. The GVA growth also dipped to 4.3% in comparison with 4.9% in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. Read more.

Green stand: A day after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay on construction of metro car shed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against the cutting of trees for the work. Thackeray, however, clarified he has not stayed the work of the Mumbai metro rail project itself. Read more.

National shame: A 22-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found on Thursday near Shadnagar town in Telangana, was suspected to have been raped and murdered by four persons who offered to help her repair her punctured two-wheeler. Read more.

Economic slowdown: India’s manufacturing sector witnessed negative growth in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year. Once considered the backbone of the Indian economy, the sector grew at -1% in the July-September quarter. Read more.

Forced apology: BJP MP Pragya Thakur had to apologise twice Lok Sabha on Friday for her remarks glorifying Nathuram Godse even as she asserted that she had never described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a patriot. Read more.

New candidate: After Trinamool Congress, sources say poll strategist Prashant Kishor may head the DMK’s campaign for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled for 2021 as negotiations are in the final stages. Kishor has been credited with orchestrating several electoral wins while working with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, YSR Congress Party, and TMC in particular. Read more.

Agree or disagree

In one of their last films together, titled Allavuddinum Arputha Vilakkum (Aladdin and the Magic Lamp), superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan failed to charm their fans. The 1979 motion picture didn’t just come a cropper, it particularly left Rajini followers disheartened because of his role – a villain to begin with, he would turn into a friend of Kamal, but essentially playing second fiddle. Rajinikanth, by then a celebrity, was already commanding a loyal fan following, despite being a late entrant to cinema. Exactly forty years later, the Rajini-Kamal duo – after doing over a dozen films together in the 1970s – might stage a comeback again, this time in the political arena. Kavitha Muralidharan writes on whether the duo can recreate the cine magic for a political blockbuster. Read more.

Art of the Day

A Telangana minister on Friday kicked up a storm with his comments asking why a 22-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found a day earlier near Shadnagar town, had chosen to call her sister for help and not the police. Read more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.