News18 Wrap: Gogoi Harassment Case Withdrawn, Sumitra Mahajan's Comment on Karkare & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
File photo of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
The former Supreme Court employee who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment has withdrawn from the inquiry being conducted by the in-house panel of three judges, saying that she felt she was unlikely to get any justice there. Read more.
The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on May 1. Yadav, a former BSF constable, was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the allegedly poor quality of food served to soldiers. Read more.
Days after the BJP distanced itself from Pragya Thakur’s remarks against late ATS chief Hemant Karkare, party MP from Indore and outgoing speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, said that Karkare’s role as a police officer should be called out if it was "not correct". Read more.
The Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi, who had challenged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for an open debate, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP leader for refusing her challenge. Read more.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been facing the ire of the Supreme Court for attributing the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to it, apologised to the court on Tuesday. Read more.
In one of its largest hiring exercise since it began operations over three years back, the premium carrier Vistara is hiring around 500--100 pilots and 400 cabin crew--mostly from the grounded Jet Airways, say industry and airline sources. Read more.
On Monday, the Indian Army tweeted that they had definite proof of the Yeti's existence. For the uninitiated, the Yeti is a mythical creature that resembles an ape, is larger than an average human being and supposedly uses stone tools as weapon. The Yeti allegedly resides in the Himalayas and has managed to stay out of public view. There has been no definite evidence which affirms its existence. Read more.
The quest to figure out how any one category of citizens votes is quixotic. Every category is internally diverse and our various identities intersect to place each person in a unique location, while also fractionalising the category itself. Moreover, every person is part of the largest collective—citizens—and as such, each of us mirrors in our way, the concerns of the collective. Where you stand determines what you see. So what were the women of TamilNadu thinking before voting in this election? Swarna Rajagopalan find out. Read more.
Senior Air India pilot, Captain Arvind Kathpalia, who was sacked from the position of Director of Operations after failing an alcohol test in November last year, has been promoted to the post of regional director for the northern region. He will take charge from Wednesday.
