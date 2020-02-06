News18 Wrap: 'Goli Maaro..' Slogan Chanted at Shah's Rally, Peter Mukerjea Gets Bail in Sheena Bora Murder Case & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Poll Rally: The controversial slogan of shooting dead the country's traitors were chanted again, this time a roadshow involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning on behalf of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the BJP's Hari Nagar candidate. Read more.

Sheena Bora Case: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court, more than four years after his arrest. Granting him bail, the court said prima facie there was no evidence to show he was involved in the crime. Read more.

Kashmir Row: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for failing to speak in one voice over Kashmir as Saudi Arabia continues to show reluctance to accept Islamabad’s request for an immediate meeting on the issue. Read more.

Reservations' Call: The Karnataka government is in the process of drafting a legislation that will mandate 75% reservations for locals in various sectors, including private industries. Labour minister S Suresh Kumar said that it wasn't a matter of discrimination against anyone, but was only in the interest of the locals that such a law was being thought of. Read more.

NASA Woman: U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, returned to Earth on Thursday after a record stay aboard the International Space Station, capping a busy mission that could yield key insights into deep-space travel. Read more.

It is 2020 and by now women have scaled mountains, built robots, fought battles, reached space and proven in every way possible that they are no less than their male counterparts when it comes to skill, bravado and intelligence. Nevertheless, the 'second sex' is still fighting for a place at the table when it comes to breaking the glass ceiling and being judged upon merit. The latest is their exclusion from India's armed forces. In a shocking admittance, the Centre recently told the Supreme Court that women officers are not eligible for higher posts in the army as male officers are not yet ready to accept them. The other reasons, they said, why women should not be considered for commanding positions are the highly assumable 'greater role' of women in the upkeep of domestic life and family, as well as the danger of her being kidnapped. This means exactly one thing: Women have to take the fall for the incapability of men. Read the piece by Rakhi Bose, who argues that it is not fair to deny women officers commanding positions in army to save the fragile male ego.

