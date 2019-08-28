News18 Wrap: Govt Panel Recommends New Tax Brackets, Job Vacancies in J&K & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Tax Recommendation: A high-level tax force on direct taxes, which has been set up by the government has proposed radical changes in personal income tax slabs. If the set of recommendations are accepted, then people earning between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh per year may have to pay 10 per cent income tax and those between Rs 10 lakh and 20 lakh per year to pay 20 per cent income tax. Those earning an annual income up to Rs 5 lakh, however, will get a rebate on the taxes paid as the proposals include lowering the personal income tax. Read more.

J&K Jobs: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said at a press conference that the administration will fill up vacancies in 50,000 government jobs over the next two to three months and "will appeal to the youth to get involved with full vigour" in the coming months. Malik said that the situation in J&K is currently normal and there have been no civilian casualties. He also added that phone connectivity will be opening in Kupwara and Handwara districts and soon in other districts. Read more.

PMLA Chairperson: Days after (now) retired-Delhi High Court judge, Justice Sunil Gaur paved the way for the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram by denying him interim bail, he has been now appointed as the chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He had retired as an HC judge on August 23, two days after he rejected Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail and called him the “kingpin or key conspirator” in the INX Media case. He is set to take over the post from September 23. Read more.

Flood Relief: Karnataka Minister for Mining and Geology CC Patil, who took charge on Wednesday, put up two boxes in his office where visitors can contribute for flood relief.The newly appointed minister hails from north Karnataka that has been badly hit by the deluge. However, a leader from the Opposition said Patil, instead of resorting to publicity stunts, should put pressure on the Centre for funds. This year, Karnataka has faced the biggest floods in years. As many as 82 lives were lost and lakhs of people were rendered homeless. Read more.

Airspace Shut: Pakistan will shut down its airspace for India, starting from August 28, for three days in protest against the latter’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir as told by Pakistan cabinet minister Fawad Hussain on yesterday. He had argued that the move was suggested in the cabinet meeting and the legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration. Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan was considering to place a complete ban on the use of its land routes for trade with Afghanistan. Read more.

Amazon Fire: Amazon fire still continue to blaze for days on end now. Various pictures stand as evidences to it. An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, a tract of the Amazon jungle burning is seen in Canarana, Mato Grosso state etc. Meanwhile, earlier, G7 countries made a $20 million aid offer at the Biarritz summit,hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, to fight the blazes. However, Brazil had rejected the offer on Monday stating that Macron should take care of "his home and his colonies." Read more.

Agree or disagree

Long before Jairam Ramesh spoke out, several Congress leaders had privately acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi was wrong to persist with his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan in the last Lok Sabha election as it was not resonating with the voter who was unwilling to accept that Modi is corrupt. The Nehru-Gandhi scion was advised by Congress strategists during the Lok Sabha poll campaign that he should refrain from launching a personal attack against the Prime Minister as there were no takers for it. However, Rahul Gandhi refused to step back and instead made the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ barb the centrepiece of his poll campaign, convinced that Modi was on a weak wicket on the Rafale aircraft deal. In fact, even after the party posted a disastrous result in the Lok Sabha election, the Nehru-Gandhi scion did not admit to his mistake. Read the piece by Anita Katyal to know how with 'don’t demonise Modi' advice, Congress seniors remind Nehru-Gandhis of perennial dilemma.

Art of the Day

News18 along with Harpic launched Mission Paani campaign to raise awareness on water conservation. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday lauded the initiative as a “historic” step towards creating a water-sufficient India.

