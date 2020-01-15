News18 Wrap: HC Refuses to Stay Hanging of Nirbhaya Convicts, Bhim Army Chief Granted Bail & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Delay in Hanging: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, against the death warrant issued by the trial court even as the state government said the four convicts can “surely not be hanged” on January 22 as a mercy petition filed by Singh is pending. During the hearing, the state government said it is bound by prison rules to wait for the convict’s mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant. Read more.

In a Relief: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) at Jama Masjid on December 20. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief with certain conditions. Azad has been restrained from visiting Delhi for four weeks and to not hold any 'dharna' for a month, until February 16. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000. Read more.

J&K in UNSC: France said it has opposed a fresh request by a member country for a discussion on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Wednesday. French diplomatic sources said that Paris has noted the request of China, to raise the issue once again in this body. “France’s position has not changed and is very clear: the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally – as we have stated on several occasions and will continue to reiterate it to our partners on the United Nations Security Council,” added the sources. Read more.

Patchy Alliance: The alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress is going through a patchy phase with voices from both camps speaking out against each other. Senior leader and DMK treasurer Duraimurugan on Wednesday said his party’s vote-bank would not be affected even if the Congress chooses to walk out of the alliance. Read more.

Bank Strike: Bank unions on Wednesday called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13. UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, he said. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The other day a friend posted a photograph on Instagram from a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and called it for what it was: Sexist. Among the many witty, inspiring, and heartbreaking posters, one read: If you are still at home, wear them bangles. The humble bangle may not have realised it but humans had long, long back decided that the piece of jewellery is never going to represent anything brave, or rather, macho. More so, for the Indian politicians. For some reason best known to them, our netas have always likened wearing bangles to being incapable and inefficient. And if 'wearing bangles' has been the favourite insult of our politicians, 'hijra' only comes a close second. So when Congress MP, master of words, and the very eloquent Shashi Tharoor, in an interview to CNN-News18, compared Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to a eunuch for “wanting power without responsibilities”, it seemed like any other regressive day in the state of Indian politics. Of course, it was surprising that it came from Tharoor-- one of the very few politicians who opposed the Transgender Bill that was recently passed in the Parliament. Tharoor may have opposed the bill, but it isn't hard to see that transphobia can't be wiped out even if one memorises the dictionary. Read the piece by Adrija Bose, who argues that Tharoor needs to be told how to apologise and that 'Eunuch' is not an insult.

