News18 Wrap: India Celebrates International Yoga Day, Triple Talaq Debate & Other Stories You Missed

The government on Friday introduced the fresh Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha amid vehement protests by opposition members who claimed that it was violative of the Constitution. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 became the first legislation to be tabled in the Parliament by the Narendra Modi dispensation in its second term, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting the legislation was a must for gender equality and justice. Read more.

Appealing to people to take yoga to all sections of society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said yoga is above everything, as he performed various asanas with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground here to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga. Read more.

A day after four Rajya Sabha lawmakers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) switched over to the BJP, a group of MPs of the Andhra party submitted a written complaint to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. Read more.

In a adorable video, a group of army dogs owned and trained by the Border Security Force in Jammu can be seen performing yoga aasanas along with their training officers. However, a photo of army dogs doing yoga was also shared by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The image was captioned "New India", though observers weren't sure what Gandhi meant to say. Read more.

A ride at a theme park attraction in Chennai turned hazardous for revellers on Thursday when one of the platforms collapsed to the ground, injuring at least 12 people. Read more.

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) drew flak on Friday after it came to light that the party’s flag, bearing its electoral symbol of a conch, was wrapped around the coffin of a martyred Odia jawan on its way from Bhubaneswar to his native village in Dhenkanal district. Read more.

Internet's viral sensation Momin Saqib who went viral for his tirade againstthe Pakistani cricket team after their wold Cup debacle, has come out and explained why he went on a heartbreaking rant after Pakistan's loss to India in the World Cup. And he wants Shah Rukh Khan to know why. Read more.

Soni (name changed) was all of eight years old when she was kidnapped from her home in Ahiran Purwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot 12 years ago. For five years from then, she was kept in confinement, given injections, capsules and powder to make her look older. Things only turned traumatic for Soni when she turned 13. This was when she was gangraped for the first time and was then pushed into flesh trade in Rajasthan. Read more.

Complaints were filed against a little-known right-wing organisation on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a group of people from the minority community in Assam and forcing them to utter slogans 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. Read more.

After Bihar, panic gripped a Chhattisgarh district on Friday after three children fell ill due to encephalitis, which recently killed 136 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Read more.

The trust deficit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition seems unbridgeable. The olive branch extended by the PM after the traditional all-party meeting on June 16 was coldly rebuffed, with key Opposition leaders skipping the PM's think-fest on his pet project, 'One Nation, One Election’. Bhavdeep Kang writes that the Congress needs to get over their Lok Sabha rout-PTSD and and that mass bunking of PM's all-party meeting may not work in its favour. Read more.

A study conducted earlier this year found that groundwater levels in New Delhi are depleting at an astonishing rate of 10 cm per year. Read more.