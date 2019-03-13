English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: India Grounds Boeing, Deve Gowda Announcement & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
Nearly 50 people, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged on Tuesday in what federal authorities say was a $25 million scam to help wealthy Americans get their children into elite universities like Yale and Stanford. The most sweeping college admissions fraud scheme ever unearthed in the United States was masterminded at a small college-preparation company based in Newport Beach, California, prosecutors said. It relied on bribes to coaches, phony test takers and even doctored photos misrepresenting non-athletic applicants as elite competitors to gain admissions for the offspring of rich parents. Find out more here.
IT czar Azim Premji has earmarked 34 per cent of his shares in Wipro, worth Rs 52,750 crore, for his foundation involved in philanthropy, according to a statement. With this, the total value of the endowment corpus, which supports Azim Premji Foundation's philanthropic activities, contributed by Premji has swelled to a staggering Rs 1.45 lakh crore, which includes 67 per cent of economic ownership of Wipro Ltd, it said. Wipro Chairman Premji, who is also the chairman of Azim Premji Foundation, announced on Wednesday that he has increased his commitment to philanthropy, by irrevocably renouncing more of his personal assets and earmarking them to the endowment corpus. Read more here.
Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda found a smart way to make a mention of Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show when the team of the 1983 cricket World Cup winning team made an appearance on the TV entertainer. Sidhu hasn't been a part of the show following an uproar over his remarks after the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers. This is what happened next.
Ethiopia said on Wednesday it would send the black boxes from last weekend's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash to Europe for analysis as urgency mounted for answers amid safety concerns for the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The second deadly crash involving the plane type in less than six months prompted governments worldwide to ban the American aerospace giant's bestselling jet from their airspace. The move has heaped pressure on Boeing to provide proof the workhorse is safe. Find out more here.
Former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda has officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Gowda is the sitting MP from Hassan. Gowda made this announcement in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk. “I want you to bless him (to win) this election,” an emotional Gowda said as he broke down. His grandson was wiping his tears. Read more about the emotional encounter here.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Assam government over inadequacies in the functioning of the foreigners' tribunal and sought details on it by March 27. A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi along with Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna was informed by the Assam government that in past 10 years over 50,000 migrants were declared as foreigners by the tribunal. Find out more here.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved on Tuesday night why he's considered the GOAT. The Portuguese superstar singlehandedly won a thrilling match for Juventus 3-0 (3-2 on aggregate) after he scored a stunning hat-trick against Atlético Madrid and propelled his team into the Champions League quarter-finals. The 34-year-old converted two headers into goals while the third one came in the form of a late penalty. By doing so, Ronaldo also became the first player ever to fire 125 goals in all European competitions. Read about the celebration here.
Are the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be fought on the state of the Indian economy and its jobless growth or will national security trump every economic concern? Till the day India decided to strike back to avenge the Pulwama attacks, most Indians had concurred that the fragile state of the economy was the single biggest issue for the upcoming mandate. But the IAF strikes on Pakistani soil changed the narrative almost overnight. Now, the ruling party believes national security is topmost concern on voters’ mind. As it seeks to shift the narrative to keep the discourse around the neighbouring country and its actions, the latest growth numbers need to be highlighted. Read more.
The global commercial airline sector has witnessed two major tragedies in the last five months, which resulted in the death of 346 people. The first incident happened on October 29, 2018 when a Lion Airlines Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea within 12 minutes of takeoff from Jakarta, Indonesia. All 189 on board were killed. Similar tragedy struck again after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 to Nairobi crashed on Sunday instantly after the takeoff, killing all 157 on board. Since the latest crash, 737 Max 8 planes manufactured by Boeing have started facing a huge backlash across the global commercial aviation industry as the same model was involved in the respective tragedies both times. And in India, things are no different.
