News18 wrap: India to Launch Own Space Station, Modi in Bishkek and Other Stories You Missed

In one of the most ambitious projects, India is planning to launch its own space station, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said on Thursday. The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send an Indian crew to space in 2022. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. Modi, in a statement before his two-day visit, said that on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he also plans to meet several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Read more.

Elections for the next BJP president are likely to be held later this year with Union Home Minister Amit Shah continuing in the post till then, sources said on Thursday after a party meeting. The meeting was called to decide whether the BJP will have a new president before the next round of assembly polls in the coming months or the change of guard will happen in January 2020 when Shah’s three-year term comes to an end. Read more.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday declared the 13 passengers of the missing AN-32 dead. The IAF condoled their demise and said that the force stood by their families. A rescue operation had commenced at the crash site of the aircraft that went missing on June 3 and was spotted 16 kilometres north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh by Mi-17 helicopters on Tuesday. Read more.

West Bengal’s protesting doctors have refused to call off their strike despite a four-hour ultimatum from Mamata Banerjee and have instead accused the chief minister of threatening them. Banerjee, who visited the state-run SSKM Hospital on Thursday, asked the doctors against an attack on their colleague to return to work within four hours or vacate the hostels. Read more.

The railways' plan of providing massage services to its passengers has come under criticism, with Indore MP Shankar Lalwani writing to Union minister Piyush Goyal, saying that it is against Indian culture to offer such services in the presence of women. Read more.

A visibly upset Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on a visit to her mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Raebareli, made no bones about her disappointment with Congress workers. She reprimanded them for not giving their best to ensure the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

Cyclone Vayu has changed its course and is unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat, but it will cause heavy rain in several coastal districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Read more.

A study conducted to assess the political predilections of social media users in India claims that three-fourth of the Hindus believe that India belongs to 'all religions equally', while about a fifth of them feel otherwise. Read more.

In a quiet, matter-of-fact way, 23-year-old Olympian Dutee Chand announced herself as India’s first openly LGBTQ sportsperson. The announcement was shorn of histrionics or heroism. But there it was, India’s fastest woman had just become one of its most fearless. Perhaps it’s because she’s used to challenging the status quo. In 2014, she was tested without being told. Her natural testosterone level was found to be higher than what the rules permitted female athletes. Neither medical treatment nor surgery, the only recourse for this condition of hyperandrogenism, was acceptable to her. Anuradha Sengupta reflects on the quiet iconoclasm of Dutee Chand. Read more.

The death toll from the outbreak of brain fever in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has risen to 43 after two children died on Wednesday. However, top state health official maintained that the casualties were not related to the outbreak but were caused by hypoglycemia. Read more.