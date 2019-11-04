News18 Wrap: India to Not Join RCEP, Day 1 of Odd-Even Rule in Delhi & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Pulling Out: The Indian government has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which would have been the world’s largest trade pact, over concerns that it could lead to a potential flood of Chinese imports in the country. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stood firm on India’s concerns in the trade deal not being addressed and decided there cannot be any compromise on core interests. Read more.

Odd-Even: The number of vehicles on roads came down significantly on Monday with only even number cars plying in the national capital on the first day of government's odd-even road rationing scheme.The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children. Kejriwal carpooled with the Delhi Health Minister and the Labour Minister to reach the Delhi Secretariat. Read more.

Delhi Chokes: The Supreme Court today pulled up the Centre and state governments over the toxic haze enveloping Delhi, saying the Capital was choking every year and it could not be allowed in a civilised country as the right to life was the most important. “This can’t go on. Delhi government and Centre can't just pass the buck to each other. People aren't safe even inside their houses and rooms,” the court said. Read more.

Fadnavis at Crossroads: Devendra Fadnavis is a worried man these days. The perception of the BJP being a perfectly run unit in Maharashtra under his command, with dominance over money, muscle and leadership, has come crumbling down in the last few days as the deadlock over government formation stretches to 11 days. However, there seems to be no help coming for Fadnavis to untangle the mess. Read more.

Sabarimala Legislation: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said it was not possible for the state to bring in any legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The Supreme Court had in September last year paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, lifting the ban on women in the age group of 10 to 50 from worshipping at the shrine. Read more.

PM Khan's Resignation: Pakistan's firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action as the deadline set by him for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation has expired. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader, who is leading a huge protest dubbed as 'Azadi March', said the movement to oust the prime minister "will continue to move ahead and will never be on the back foot". Read more.

Agree or disagree

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber, and not for the first time. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who initially was using public funds taking credit for ‘clean air’ in the national capital, is now blaming the CMs of neighbouring states. The blame-game script has come as tailor-made for TV channels, who are now contributing to noise pollution with debates on pollution. Delhi turning into a gas chamber at least twice a year, given the two cropping seasons, is a reflection on governance deficit. This deficit is not just attributable to Kejriwal or Modi but to almost all governments of the past in Delhi or at Raisina Hills. Frustratingly, however, the present governments have, like the past few years, turned a crisis into an event for political management. Read the piece by Sidharth Mishra, who argues that the answer to the gas chamber lies in 1980s and not in stubble burning.

Art of the Day

The outage added to passenger woes as dozens of Indian flights already faced delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of air pollution shrouding New Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.