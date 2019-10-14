News18 Wrap: Indian-American Economist Awarded Nobel Prize, Postpaid Phone Services Restored in Kashmir & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Nobel Laureate: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday. The Academy said the work of the three economists had shown how the problem of poverty could be tackled by breaking it down into smaller and more precise questions in areas such as education and healthcare, making problems easier to tackle. Read more.

Communication Restored: Postpaid mobile telephone services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday almost two months after the administration imposed a lockdown in the state after the scrapping of Article 370 and snapped communication lines. Over 20 lakh prepaid mobile phones, besides the mobile and other internet services, however, will remain suspended for now. Read more.

Terrorist Training: Around 45-50 “hard core terrorists”, including suicide bombers, are reportedly being trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, where the Indian Air Force had conducted aerial bombings eight months ago. Indian intelligence agencies said they are keeping a close watch on the facility and have mounted technical surveillance to keep a track of the developments there. Read more.

Child Pornography: A day after Kerala police arrested 12 persons for uploading and downloading videos and photographs related to child pornography, state additional police chief on Monday said there are about 7 to 8 social media groups on their radar. The officials further said that some social media groups are very big with worldwide penetration while there are some specifically from Kerala. Read more.

Dual Identity: The suspended Managing Director (MD) of scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, Joy Thomas, during preliminary interrogation revealed he converted to Islam in 2005 to marry his personal assistant (PA). The police have discovered nine flats registered under his second wife’s name in Pune. The former PMC MD confessed that he led a double life with two families. He had developed a relationship with his PA while he was married and had a family. Read more.

Low Air Quality: A thick layer of haze lingered over the national capital on Monday morning as its air quality index deteriorated further, touching the 239-mark in several areas such as Jahagirpuri, Punjabi Bagh and Wazirpur. According to official data provided released, the pollution level in the city has plunged with the Air Quality Index (AQI) oscillating between 'moderate' to ‘poor' category. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

Kerala, where the gods of many redemptions and revolutions are ever present, will become a Holy Land as well with its fourth Saint and India's sixth, Mother Mariam Thresia, being canonised by Pope Francis on October 13. But what has gained Thresia the sainthood is not her ability to levitate, but the “proof” of a dying child regaining life after a relic of Thresia was placed on the child’s heart. Sainthood is granted only after at least one miracle attributed to the nun is checked out and sanctified by Vatican committees. Francis has been on a canonisation spree and has so far conferred the saint tag on 838 Catholics who are believed to possess the power of miracle cure. This is part of his effort to popularise the Catholic church, which has been losing followers all over Europe with churches running empty on Sundays. This is part of the general trend; for the more advanced a nation gets, the more it turns toward science and atheism. Read the piece by Binoo K John, who argues that having experienced the miracles of technology, many feel religion is a waste of time and offers no solutions.

Art of the Day

Frantic calls, cheerful greetings: Kashmiris erupt with joy as mobile phones ring after 70 days in the Valley.

