News18 Wrap: Security Breach at Priyanka Gandhi's Home, Citizenship Amendment Bill Likely to be Cleared Tomorrow & Other Stories You Missed

Security Debate: Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi suffered a security breach at her Delhi residence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the matter and three personnel have already been suspended. Shah said three members of the Gandhi family have been given Z-plus top-grade security cover with ambulance and are guarded by personnel who were previously part of the SPG. Read more.

CAB Clearance: The government is likely to clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday morning. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 9.30am. The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the CAB by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions. Read more.

Ayodhya Row: After the Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to challenge the Ayodhya verdict, more cracks seem to have appeared among the Muslim parties even as they gear up to seek review of the November 9 judgment. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan put out a Facebook post saying he has been sacked by the Muslim side in one of the cases and he was not associated with the filing of the first review petition a day ago. Read more.

Chidambaram's Jibe: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks that the GDP has no relevance, saying "God save India's economy". Dubey had said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'. Read more.

Banerjee on NRC: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out out at BJP over its NRC rhetoric and said pan India citizens' register can never be a reality as all living in the country are its legal citizens. She said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds. Read more.

Bhopal Gas: Awaiting justice after three-and-a-half decades of pain and agony, what the Bhopal Gas survivors are seeking today is not very different from what they have been demanding right after the disaster which put the city on the global map. Various organisations fighting for gas leak survivors have been demanding proper medical care and adequate compensation. On Tuesday they put forward a number of demands for the victims. Read more.

Last week, a veterinary doctor was found dead on NH-44 after she was gang-raped by a group of men. First, let us get one thing straight. What happened is inhuman, we cannot even imagine the ordeal that young girl must have gone through, not to mention the pain her family must be feeling right now. Everyone wants justice for the woman and her family. But during times like these, what people often forget is that they cannot take the law into their own hands. Exactly the opposite of this was suggested by Jaya Bachchan, veteran actor and lawmaker from the Samajwadi Party. Read the piece by Ramanand, who argues that crime against women is more of a psycho-social issue than legal.

