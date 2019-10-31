News18 Wrap: Israeli Spyware Used to Spy on Indian Journos, Raghuram Rajan's Attack & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

On guard: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli sypware called Pegasus. WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, which is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users. These users span across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and activists. Read more.

Power tussle: Shiv Sena on Thursday dismissed that it had softened its stand on the demand from BJP for "50-50" power sharing in the state, with the party saying it was in no hurry to form the government. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressing his MLAs, said the party was still in talks with the Congress and the NCP and he wanted a “Shiv Sainik to be Maharashtra’s chief minister”. Read LIVE updates from Maharashtra, only on News18.com.

Tough words: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, in reply to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s attack for presiding over the "worst phase" of the Indian banking sector, said that two-thirds of his tenure as the head of the central bank was under the BJP government. Read more.

'Sweet' victory: Months after the bittersweet battle over the origin of the delectable “Rosogolla”, the Geographical Indications Registry announced on Thursday that Bengal gets to keep the Geographical Indications (GI) status accorded to 'Banglar Rosogolla'. Read more.

Dead man walking: Ever heard of a dead man walking back to life several years after his death? Well, one such incident in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district has taken everyone by surprise. Sanna Eerajja, now 80-years-old, had reportedly died due to an illness 50 years back. But he returned to his village 15 days ago and has left everyone baffled. Read more.

Tragic loss: Internet's favourite chef grandpa from the massively popular cooking channel "Grandpa Kitchen" on YouTube is no more. Narayana Reddy aka Grandpa, who hailed from Telangana, breathed his last on October 27. The tragic news was shared with his 6 million subscribers through a video uploaded on his channel on Wednesday. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Days before her assassination, prime minister Indira Gandhi had been advised to wear a bulletproof vest and dismiss her Sikh security guards, but she refused. On her death anniversary, Rasheed Kidwai takes you throug the last moments of the former Indian Prime Minister before being hit with 36 gunshots. Read more.

Art of the Day

At a time when the national capital chokes under a blanket of dense smog, a fresh controversy is brewing over construction of the already-delayed Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways, which were supposed to act as a protective ring around Delhi to shield it from pollution and traffic. Read more.

