News18 Wrap: ISRO Awaits Great Moment of Moon Landing, Former Assam CM's 'Resentment' over NRC & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Mission Moon: It's a long day of anticipation for K Sivan as the Indian Space Research Organistaion chief waits — like many others — with bated breath for Chandrayaan-2, India's ambitious lunar mission, to land on the moon in the early hours of Saturday. Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface as ISRO awaits "terrifying moment". Read more.

NRC Failure: Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi about the “resentment expressed in every nook and corner of the state” following the publication of the final NRC. He termed the exercise as ‘a total failure of the Government of India’, and the Assam government might have also blamed the Supreme Court for its ‘interference’ in the updating exercise. Read more.

Metro Sops: The Supreme Court on Friday said the operational loss, if any, in the 104-km Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project would be borne by the Delhi government as it is a mode of conveyance in the national capital. Reacting to the government's announcement of providing free rides for women in the Metro the bench observed it may not remain a viable venture if free sops are given. Read more.

Indo-Pak Talks: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is open to talk about the issue of terrorism with Pakistan provided it is done in a "civilised" manner "without having the gun pointed at my head". His comments came amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Read more.

Enraging Demonetisation: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was heckled at an auto event while he was seeking inputs from auto industry players on the reasons behind the slowdown despite government's efforts to support the ailing sector. To his question a participant interjected and said it was because of the "demonetisation effect and people don't have money". Thakur, however, kept his composure and repeatedly said "Thank you". Read more.

Democracy Compromised: A young bureaucrat from Karnataka and a native of Tamil Nadu has quit the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS), expressing concern over the “future of India” in his resignation letter. A 2009 batch IAS officer, he write in his resignation letter that democracy was being compromised in an unprecedented manner. Even though the bureaucrat claimed that he was resigning for personal reasons, he wrote that “it simply cannot be business as usual anymore”. Read more.

Agree or disagree

One year after the Supreme Court’s historic verdict striking down Section 377, Indian politics has finally come out of the closet. From initial murmurs of support in urban constituencies to a Lok Sabha election that saw record numbers of LGBTQ+ candidates, from blanket bans on discussions around gay rights in Parliament to passionate speeches on the exclusion of the queer community in the Lok Sabha, India has come a long way in the struggle towards equal rights. What remains to be seen is how long Indian politicians will take to come out and get elected as out and proud leaders of our country. Read the piece by Anish Gawande to know more.

Art of the Day

September 6, 2019 marks a year to the historic scrapping of Section 377, which criminalized homosexuality in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.