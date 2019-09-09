News18 Wrap: ISRO Still Trying to Communicate with Vikram Lander, Warning of Possible Terror Attack in South India & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Vikram Located: The Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing. Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent in the early hours of Saturday. Read more.

Terror Warning: The Army on Monday said it had received inputs on a possible terror attack in south India, adding that some abandoned boats were found recovered from Sir Creek. Following the army’s warning, Kerala Police chief alerted all district police chiefs and asked them to maintain tight security in busy areas like bus stands, railway stations and airports. Read more.

J&K Concern: UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday asked India and Pakistan to ensure that the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two nations after New Delhi revoked Article 370. Bachelet, said that she was deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Indian government on Kashmiris' human right. Read more.

NRC Errors: The RSS said there are "some errors" in the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the government should remove those before moving forward, but it welcomed the step. RSS raised concerns on the first day of its annual coordination meeting over several genuine citizens being left out of the final NRC, majority of whom they claimed are Hindus. Read more.

Anti-Sikh Riots: The Home Ministry cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. According to a report the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that a Special Investigation Team was investigating allegations against Nath and urged Congress to dismiss him as a chief minister. Read more.

Slow Growth: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland announced 16 non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand. The move by the company follows slowdown in the automobile sector that has forced many manufacturers and component suppliers to cut production and plan temporary plant closures. Read more.

Agree or disagree

From 2000 to 2016, J&K, with approximately 1 percent of India’s population, received almost 10 percent of central government allocations, while big states like Uttar Pradesh received only 8.2 percent of the funds despite having 13 percent of country’s population. Per capita allocation was Rs 91,300 for residents of J&K, while only Rs 4,300 was allocated to the residents of Uttar Pradesh. If the J&K economy is still fragile despite receiving disproportionate amount of central government assistance, then local politicians are to be blamed for this who harvested the unrest to further their political ambitions. Read the piece by Shshank Saurav, who argues that scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A will attract flow of investments in sectors like tourism, food processing, handicrafts etc.

Art of the Day

As part of the recent Motor Vehicles Act, which has been in effect from September 1, traffic violators are facing steeper challans than ever before.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.