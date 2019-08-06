News18 Wrap: J&K Bifurcation Bill Passed in LS, PM Imran Khan on Article 370 & Other Updates

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Bill Passed: The Jammu and Kashmir Bifurcation bill has been passed in Lok Sabha. Result of the voting on Jammu and Kashmir Bifurcation Bill is as follows: 370 supported the bill, while 70 voted against the bill. Parliament approved the resolution to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir given under Article 370 of the Constitution. Rajya Sabha had adopted the resolution on Monday. The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Rahul Slams: More than 24 hours after the Centre pulled off a political coup to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the “abuse of executive power” by the ruling BJP and said the move would have grave implications for India’s national security. “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land,” he said. Read more about Gandhi’s statement, a strong opposition against government's way of repealing the special status.

Pulwama-like-incidents: Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'Conventional War', stating that India's move may lead to 'Pulwama-like incidents'. Training guns on the RSS over crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Imran Khan also said that in the current scenario, "all are not equal citizens" in India. Meanwhile, the United Nations and the United States have asked India and Pakistan to maintain peace. Read more about Imran Khan's address to the joint parliamentary session on Article 370.

Farooq Arrested?: Rubbishing Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that he was at home of his own free will, an emotional National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he was arrested in his own house and no else was allowed to meet him in the last two days. Shah, responded by saying that the NC leader has neither been detained nor arrested. “He's at his home out of his own free will," he said, adding that the government can't bring him out on gunpoint. Read more.

Cong Embarrassment: In a statement likely to bring embarrassment for the Congress, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, claimed Kashmir is not India’s internal matter since the UN has been monitoring the situation since 1948. “You (government) say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Was that an internal matter or bilateral?” he asked. Read more about Chowdhury's statement.

Unnao Life Support: The Unnao rape survivor, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, remains critical and is on life support system, a senior doctor at the hospital said on Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday created a green corridor to shift the rape survivor to the All India Institute of Medical Science Trauma Centre from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes. Read more.

Maharashtra Flood: The low-lying areas in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district were flooded on Tuesday following incessant rains, forcing around 10,000 people to leave their homes and shift to safer places, a senior official said. The national highway between south Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka was shut for vehicular traffic due to water-logging in the area, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

Staring at a spontaneous mutiny of sorts over dramatic Jammu and Kashmir developments, the Congress needs to adopt pragmatic approach, keep country’s interests paramount and manage contradictions. A quick look at its own stalwarts — Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — would show how the three Gandhis dealt with Kashmir. If academic writings are tough to comprehend, an open house session with Pranab Mukherjee as a lecturer would suffice, giving Congress leaders much needed clarity and talking points.Read the piece by Rasheed Kidwai to know whether it is time for the Congress to reassert and own up these achievements than to merely champion the cause of the Valley.

Art of the Day

August 6 marks the anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima during the World War II. The horrific incident took place on August 6, 1945, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the town of Hiroshima in Japan. This was the first time in the history of warfare when an atomic bomb was used against a nation. Wiping out around 90% of the city and killing around 80,000 people, the instance has left scars on the city even after all these years.

