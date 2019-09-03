News18 Wrap: J&K Communication Clampdown to Lift in 15 Days, Draft Bill to End Violence against Doctors & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Communication Clampdown: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir that the communication clampdown in the Valley will be lifted in 15 days. Shah, who met village heads, also announced Rs 2 lakh insurance for all panchs and sarpanchs. Shah along with other ministers and officials met three separate delegations of Kashmiris comprising village heads, apple growers and citizens. Issues of statehood, communication, and insurance cover for the panch and sarpanch were raised in the meeting. Read more.

End Violence: A little more than two months after doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), spotted head bandages and wore helmets, the government has presented its intention of doing something about the menace the doctors were trying to highlight. The Union Health Ministry has made public a draft legislation and opened it up to discussions and suggestions. The proposed legislation intends to make stricter punishment against those who indulge in violence and hopes that this would serve as a deterrent to family members of patients assaulting medical staff and doctors on duty. Read more.

Five Percent: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, whose CBI custody was extended till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case on Tuesday, took a jibe at the BJP government over the economic slowdown.The senior Congress leader replied, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?" He was referring to the latest GDP figures. Chidambaram also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away in custody. India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June. Read more.

D Voters: In 1997, during an intensive revision of electoral rolls, the Election Commission had ordered that the letter ‘D’ be written against the names of voters who allegedly failed to prove their citizenship and their cases were referred to the Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs) in the state. Although a majority of people labelled as ‘D’ voters belong to the Bengali-speaking Muslims and Bengali-Hindu population in Assam, many Gorkhas and people from other ethnic groups have also been carrying the tag since a long time. Read more.

Muzzling Media: The Uttar Pradesh government, facing flak for an FIR against a journalist who broke the story of salt and roti being served as mid-day meal, has sought a fresh report from the District Magistrate in the case. The newly sworn-in Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said that "respect "media's independence" the government has sought a fresh report in the case, based on which necessary action will be taken. Read more.

Congress' Factionalism: The simmering discontent within the Madhya Pradesh Congress over appointment of state unit chief over the last few day seemed to be exploding as various factions have started openly attacking each other. One of the most stinging assaults has come from Forest Minister Umang Singhar who called senior party leader Digvijaya Singh a ‘blackmailer’ and accused him of being involved in liquor trade and illegal sand mining. Read more.

Agree or disagree

In his recent opinion piece for the New York Times about Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Prime Minister Imran Khan resorts to the usual Pakistani ploy of alluding to a nuclear conflict eight times. It is not surprising if the reader is at a loss to understand the connection between Nuclear and Kashmir — for there is none. Writes Shashi Tharoor about the primie Minister, “The problem is that he has two faces — a liberal and urbane one, which is seen in London and Mumbai — and an uncompromisingly hawkish Islamist one, an image he reserves for his Pakistani audiences." Is it unfortunate that Pakistani leaders have been tamely allowing the army, deep-state and jihadis to pursue a self-serving and self-destructive agenda of compulsive hostility towards India? Read the piece by Vishnu Prakash to know more.

Art of the Day

A senior Election Commission official said that voting rights of the excluded persons are also unlikely to be affected till the time the Foreigners' Tribunal adjudicates on the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.