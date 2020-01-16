News18 Wrap: J&K Police foils Terror Attack, Hanging of Nirbhaya Convicts Delayed & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Plan foiled: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Srinagar and arrested five of its operatives, averting a major terror attack planned on January 26. The police said that large quantities of explosive materials have been recovered from the five arrested terror operatives. The terror module had also carried out grenade blasts earlier. Read more.

Justice delayed: The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic student, who was raped and brutally assaulted by six men in the national capital in December 2012, on Thursday said the legal tactics being employed by the convicts are only to delay the case and blamed the government and court for not doing enough. Read more.

Disturbing statement: Young children being radicalised need to be identified and placed in de-radicalisation camps, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday at the Raisina Dialogue, a conclave of global affairs being hosted by India. Read more.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be invited for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SC0) meeting that will be held in New Delhi later this year, said sources. A formal invite will be soon issued, they added. Read more.

Bidding farewell: A press release sent out on Thursday by BCCI confirmed that Dhoni had been left out of from all four categories, further fuelling his retirement rumours. As per the release, Dhoni will not be a part of the central contracts for the season 2019-20. Heartbroken fans took to social media to react. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Sonia Gandhi obviously believed that since most political parties are on the same page on these contentious issues, this was the right time to bring together opposition parties on a common platform and work towards the formation of a coalition of like-minded secular parties. After all, Sonia Gandhi had pulled off a similar feat in 2004 when she had personally approached opposition leaders which eventually led to the formation of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The coalition was in power for two consecutive terms. But Sonia Gandhi failed to achieve the same result this time. The question then arises is: why are opposition parties reluctant to respond to the Congress president’s call for united action even though they are ideologically aligned on the issue of the citizenship law and the NRC? Anita Katyal explores the possibilities. Read more.

