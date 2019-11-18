News18 Wrap: JNU Protests Intensify amid Heavy Police Deployment, Rajya Sabha Begins Historic 250th Session & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

JNU emergency: Demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, thousands of JNU students today started their protest march from the university campus towards the Parliament amid heavy police deployment. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in and outside the university and stopped the march a kilometer away from the university gate after the students crossed three layers of police barricading. Follow LIVE details from the JNU protests only on News18.com.

Speaking to allies: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday evening met Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence. Their talks are expected to lead to a final call on a tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra after 25 days of deadlock. Read more.

Army on alert: At least eight soldiers are feared trapped and two killed after an avalanche hit Army positions in the Siachen Glacier on Monday. Officials said that rescue operation is underway by the troops. Read more.

Uniform change: Rajya Sabha kicked off celebrations to mark the historic 250th session of the House with a change in uniform of its marshals. The two marshals, who stand next to the Chair, were seen in military style uniform on the first day of winter session. Their earlier white bandhgala Indian attire with a safa has been replaced by a navy blue-coloured uniform with a peak cap, military-like stripes and stars on the shoulders with golden tassle attached on one side. Read more.

Jalebi row: Cricketer turned Bharatiya Janata party MP Gautam Gambhir invited further trolling on Monday after he claimed that he had missed the Parliamentary meeting on air pollution in Delhi because he was "contractually bound" to attend the cricket commentary. Read more.

Raising eyebrows: Ahead of talks between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Maharashtra government formation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extolled the virtues of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at the Winter Session of Parliament, praising the party for strictly “adhering to parliamentary norms.” The comments raised many eyebrows. Read more.

Air pollution in the national Capital, indeed in the entire northern part of the country, has assumed alarming proportions. The air quality index (AQI) is loitering in the severe and hazardous categories; schools are getting shut; people, especially the vulnerable sections, are suffering from various ailments related to breathing. Yet, our political masters are not bothered. As many as 25 Parliamentarians of the 29-member Parliamentary Standing Committee were absent for a high-level meeting that was supposed to be held over the subject on Friday. Their absence confirmed, if any confirmation was needed, that they don’t want to do anything more than mouthing inanities and platitudes. Read the full piece by Ravi Shanker Kapoor only on News18.com.

Art of the Day

Ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said all the political parties seeking to stake claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to "choose their path." Read more.

