News18 Wrap: Karnataka Govt in Turmoil, Return of Mumbai Rains & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today rubbished threats to his government even as the crisis of the Congress-JD(S) combine worsened with ministers of both the parties tendering their resignation to placate rebel MLAs. The day began with independent MLA and minister Nagesh quitting his post and pledging support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was followed by all Congress ministers submitting their resignation to the party chief to placate the rebel MLAs. Soon, the JD(S) ministers also resigned. Read all the top developments here.

Follow LIVE updates from the Karnataka only on News18.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the UN rights office over its report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that it is merely a continuation of the earlier "false and motivated" narrative and ignores the core issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Read more.

Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Disgruntled over the chaos, residents later took to Twitter to post videos and pictures of submerged areas, waterlogged subways and cars floating on roads in Navi Mumbai. Follow LIVE updates of #MumbaiRains.

The decomposed body of an octogenarian woman was recovered from her south Kolkata residence on Sunday, nearly six months after her son's dead body was found in a similar condition, police said. The body of Chaya Chatterjee (82) was recovered from the dining room of their Rakhal Mukherjee Road residence in south Kolkata's Sarsuna area on Sunday after neighbours complained of a foul smell from their flat and called the police. Read more.

Virat Kohli's press conferences are generally not known for being jovial. They are generally verbose, with plenty of focus on cricket and little else. The odd one is even combative. But a day ahead of perhaps his biggest game as captain, the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Kohli seemed in a light mood, enjoying himself in a fairly long interaction where he oozed calmness. Read more.

Agree or disagree

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s criticism of actress-activist Shabana Azmi as part of the ‘award-wapsi gang’ is a bit unfair as it does not take into account her courageous stand against the Congress over Safdar Hashmi’s killing and her verbal duel with Imam Bukhari of Jama Masjid. On Sunday, Azmi had alleged that anyone critical of the Narendra Modi government was being branded anti-national. Rasheed Kidwai writes that Hussain must be forgetting the time Azmi stopped a film festival to rebuke the then Rajiv Gandhi government. Read more.

Art of the Day

In her maiden budget, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hiked tax on petrol and diesel, raised import duty on gold, levied additional surcharge on super rich and brought a tax on high value cash withdrawals as she sought to spur growth with reduction in corporate tax and sops to housing sector, startups and electric vehicles. Read more.