News18 Wrap: Kejriwal Announces Free Metro and Bus Rides for Women, Doval Given Cabinet Rank & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Months ahead of the 2020 assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free travel for women in Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses. The announcement was met with mixed reactions as many wondered how providing free rides would help enhance safety of women. Read more.
An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft airborne today from Jorhat, Assam and headed towards Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh has reportedly gone missing. The aircraft took off from Jorhat air base at 12.25 pm and was last contacted by ground agencies at 1 pm following which contact was lost, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. A total of 13 IAF crew members were on board the aircraft. Read more.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has been given a five-year extension as well as a Cabinet rank in the government in recognition of his contribution to the national security domain. According to a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment with effect from May 31, 2019. This is for the first time that an NSA has been given a cabinet rank. Read more.
As a raging fire continued to destroy precious wealth in the forests of Uttarakhand, scientists have warned that this may be among the worst infernos we have seen in nearly two decades. While the government seems to have no effective disaster management plan in place to control such forest fires in the Himalayas (or elsewhere in the country) occurring every year, the total loss of forest wealth has gone beyond 2,000 hectares. Read more.
Cricket fans, who have been keenly waiting for India to start its World Cup sojourn, will get to see Virat Kohli and his men turn out on the field in a colour other than blue this time round, with the new ICC rules mandating an away jersey during the tournament to ensure there is no visual clash for the spectators. Will orange be the new blue? Read more to find out.
The row between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan shows no signs of abating with the saffron party now deciding to send ‘Get Well Soon’ messages to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Read more.
Former BJP ally and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday cautioned the saffron party that Nitish Kumar will "betray" it and it should be ready for "dhokha (treachery) number 2" from the JD(U) president. Read more on the allegations.
The state committee of Congress party has shown leader AP Abdullakutty to the door for non-compliance with the party norms. The action comes in the wake of Abdullakutty repeatedly letting down the party leaders and not changing his stand on praising the deeds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post. Read more.
The draft New Education Policy 2019 includes some long-awaited shifts in the education sector like the inclusion of both early childhood education and secondary education of the Right to Education Act, doubling the budget allocation for education, strengthening decentralised mechanisms of teacher management and support, expansion of school nutrition programme to include provision of school breakfast, and a possible return of the no-detention policy. However, it also proposes loosening of mandated quality norms of schools, removes the role of government for recognition of schools. Anjela Taneja writes explored if the new draft policy could be giving parents the power to act as to regulators of India’s private schools and if it is feasible. Read more.
On Sunday, the national capital recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and a low of 30.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state of Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.
Art of the Day
On Sunday, the national capital recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and a low of 30.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state of Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.
