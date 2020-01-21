News18 Wrap: Kejriwal Files Nomination on Deadline Day, Shaheen Bagh Delegation Meets Delhi L-G & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Delhi Elections: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday finally managed to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls, after waiting at the office for over six hours. The race to file the nominations came down to the wire, with Kejriwal, who was unable to file his nomination yesterday due to his roadshow, being made to wait as others filed their papers. Read more.

Shaheen Bagh: An eight member delegation from the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, saying they are "open to coming up with a solution" over the road blockage in light of the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Read more.

Virus Test: Air travellers arriving from China at seven airports will be subjected to thermal screening as a preventive measure following the recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by the 'Novel Coronavirus' in the Wuhan city of Hubei province. These include airports in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Read more.

BJP's Win?: He has termed foreign cows “aunties”, claimed Indian cows provide gold-infused milk, asked party workers to beat up police personnel and called intellectuals opposing India’s revised citizenship law “devils”, and “parasites”. Observers say when it comes to stirring up controversies and making provocative statements, BJP's Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has few equals in Indian politics and the 55-year-old state unit is now a key component of the party. Read more.

Indian Arrested: An Indian national was charged on Tuesday with insulting the modesty of two people by removing his pants and stroking himself, the first to be charged under the revised penal code that kicked in on January 1 2020. Muthu Murugesan, 34, was charged with one count of insulting the modesty of two people under Section 377BA of the penal code. Read more.

Agree or disagree

I have been watching interviews of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on various TV channels lately. Experienced in giving interviews, Chopra has become nuanced and makes me question if his upcoming film, Shikara, would truly represent f the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. When confronted with the serious issue of how can one deal with tormentors, he gets exposed completely. He seems to suggest that people should say “sorry and move on”. It is not that easy. May be Chopra wanted to create a movie that would not hurt sensitivities and try to be more inclusive. I have not seen the movie. But having watched him speak, I only wonder if the film is an extension of his ideology as that would be a disaster. Read the piece by Sudesh Verma, who argues that Vidhu Vinod Chopra took 11 years to make Shikara because he wanted to be objective and not be prejudiced by his own sufferings. Can he then be expected to do justice to the emotions that have shaped the anger of Kashmiri Pandits?

