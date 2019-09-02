News18 Wrap: Kulbhushan Under Extreme Pressure, Chidambaram's Custody Extended and Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India on Monday said that Kulbhushan Jadhav appears to be "under pressure" by Pakistan to "parrot a false narrative". The statement came hours after a top Indian diplomat met the former naval officer at a sub-jail for an hour after Pakistan granted consular access to the Indian death-row convict "in line with the ICJ judgement".The Ministry of External Affairs also said, "Today’s consular access is a part of the binding obligations of Pakistan, as ordered by the ICJ, to ensure effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence awarded to Shri Jadhav through a farcical process." Read more.

Chidambaram's Custody: The Delhi Court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram by one day in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will also hear at 3:50 PM on Tuesday the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his 3-day CBI custody granted on August 30. The CBI opposed any relief to Chidambaram in the case and sought extension of his custodial interrogation by a day. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal moved the interim bail application of the former minister and senior Congress leader, who was arrested on the night of August 21. Read more.

Mission Moon: After successfully performing the fifth and final orbit manoeuvre to refine its circular path around the moon on Sunday, Chandrayaan 2 lander, 'Vikram', successfully separated from the orbiter on Monday. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the development in a tweet. The next maneuver is scheduled for Tuesday between 8:45pm and 9:45pm. The separation of lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter was scheduled between 12:45 pm and 01:45 pm (IST). Following this, there would be two deorbit manoeuvres of lander 'Vikram' to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon. Read more.

Gauri Lankesh: Nearly two years after the murder of prominent journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, an SIT probing the case will embark on a crucial mission to find the murder weapon – the only missing link in the investigation so far.The search for the weapon – a 7.65 mm-caliber country-made pistol – will be taken up once the rains and floods subside at the Vasai creek near Mumbai. The mammoth task is estimated to cost more than Rs 2.2 crore, and Karnataka and Maharashtra will share the cost in their quest for the one additional piece of evidence they hope will tie all loose ends in the case. A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far. Read more.

Growth Down: Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July mainly due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, according to an official data. The eight core sector industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — had expanded by 7.3 per cent in July last year. According to the data released by the government on Monday, output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products recorded negative growth in July. Read more.

Sexual Allegation: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the sexual harassment allegations made by a law student against former union minister Chinmayanand. The court also ordered the Yogi Adityananth government in Uttar Pradesh to transfer the woman to a different college where she will continue her LL.M course. The woman is currently studying in a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram in UP’s Shahjahanpur. She had been missing for six days after uploading a video on social media, alleging that "a senior leader of the sant community" was harassing her. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), based on the three pillars of – detect, delete, deport – as we know now, has proved to be more complex, harrowing and impactful than one imagined. The fact that there were very few voices that challenged the very foundation of the whole exercise is testimony to how little information we had, how little invested we all were to the lives of those who were suspected of not being Indian citizens.It is incredible that human rights advocates, progressive political activists and feminists, who make it their cause to fight for the oppressed, intellectuals, whose vocation it is to think of the public good, and the civil society did not feel obligated to take a concerted political stand on the whole issue to be deliberated and discussed before putting into practice. At best, a lot of people thought, rather wishfully, that the whole exercise would never come to any conclusive end and that it was bound to fail. The fact that this was markedly different from other kinds of identifications was hard to swallow. Read the piece by Yengkhom Jilangamba to know more.

Art of the Day

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said the former finance minister P Chidambaram will not be sent to Tihar Jail for now after the Congress leader asked the apex court to either put him under house arrest or give him interim bail in the INX Media Case.

