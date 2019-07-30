News18 Wrap: Kuldeep Senegar Booked, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Resigned & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping the Unnao woman, was on Monday booked for "hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill the rape survivor and her family" after a car carrying the rape victim, her family and her lawyer was hit by an over-speeding truck in Raebareli on Sunday. Two of the family members died the victim and the advocate were critically injured, police said. What happened to the security provided to the victim in the case? Read more.

Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation soon after BS Yediyurappa won the trust vote in a process lasting less than an hour after the House met. The three-day old BJP government in Karnataka headed by Yediyurappa on Monday proved its majority in the truncated state Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote in a smooth affair. Read more.

Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan on Monday apologised in Lok Sabha for his remarks against Rama Devi though the BJP leader rejected his apology and called him a ‘habitual offender’. She also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav, who stood up to support Khan, and asked him why he was acting as the “mouthpiece” of the leader under fire. Read more.

Between 2014 and 2018, a total of 2,461 photos of individual tigers were captured from across India, bringing the estimated tiger population to 2,967, an increase of eight per cent, according to a 2018 report by Status of Tigers in India. While tiger occupancy has increased in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, losses were found in the north east, which the report said was due to “poor sampling”. Read more to find out what could be the causes for the same losses found out in other states as well.

On Monday, Tamil star Vijay became the victim of a bizarre hashtag despite being hale and hearty. #RIPActorVijay started trending after many social media users started tweeting with this hashtag.In the bizarre world of Twitter trends, we come across weird hashtags pertaining to anything that catches the Twitterverse's fancy. Usually, a news report is the root cause of a #RIP trend. But why was #RIPActorvijay was trending? Find out.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned an emotional, heartfelt letter for Sanjay Dutt as he turns 60 today. The letter starts off with a quote from a another letter, which had been written by notable Japanese filmmaker Akiro Kurosawa to the celebrated Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. Alluding to the actor's successful career in Bollywood despite controversies and imprisonment, Bhatt concludes the letter by stating that in an industry where there are no second acts, Dutt has proved time and again that he has the ability to re-invent himself. Read the full letter.

In Mizoram's Champhai district, football is no more just a recreational activity. Potential legends as young as 6 years of age 'kick-start' their careers with a slice of life lessons. At the Young Legends League (YLL), gender and class biases are being shunned to give way to community development through the 'beautiful game'. While various other baby leagues have started for the development of football. Read more to know how YLL remains dedicated to building a positive culture in the society by the means of football.

Agree or Disagree

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often invoked Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on many occasions. He spoke about Lohia at an election rally earlier this year in Ayodhya, a constituency abutting Lohia’s birthplace, Akbarpur. A clear political pattern emerges out of Narendra Modi’s appreciation of Lohia. Through the appreciation, the prime minister seems to be providing political bulwark and arguments behind the BJP’s politics of anti-Congressism, which some in the party have articulated as attempts to create a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. Read this piece by Badri Narayan to understand whether BJP is trying to project opposition parties like SP and RJD as opportunist by appropriating Ram Manohar Lohia? read more

Art of the Day

BS Yediyurappa has been a fixture in the state politics for the past 36 years. At 76, after six failed attempts to dislodge the HD Kumaraswamy-led government, he has succeeded in the seventh attempt after 18 days of day and night drama.