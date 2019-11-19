News18 Wrap: Ruckus on Lok Sabha Day 2, JNU Protests Continue & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Winter Parliament: For the second straight day, the Lok Sabha continued to witness a ruckus as Congress members sought to raise various issues and shouted slogans. The Lok Sabha also took up the debate on pollution in Delhi, with Congress MP Manish Tewari opening proceedings. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress called for ‘Swachh Hawa’ campaign as the House debated the air pollution crisis. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is expected to talk soon about the matter. Read more at News18.com.

JNU Protests: Another FIR has been filed against the students of JNU for damaging the public property, rioting a day after the students were baton-charged by the police during protest march against the proposed fee hike. The JNU Students Union today alleged that Delhi Police lathi-charged students who were protesting against the fee hike in the university and also groped several women students. Follow more at News18.com.

Article 370 Aftermath: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved since August 5 when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed by Parliament revoking the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcating it into Union Territories. However, the supporting data released does not bolster the claim. Read more.

Minority Extremism: In an apparent reference to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said she is “watching some extremists among minorities” which have their “base in Hyderabad”. This is the first time that Banerjee has made a reference to “minority” extremism as she looks to fine-tune her rhetoric against an expansionist BJP and at the same time guard against Owaisi making inroads. Read more.

Faith vs Right: As the Sabarimala temple opened for the annual two-month pilgrimage amid heavy security, the police on Tuesday stopped a 12-year-old girl from trekking to the hill shrine. The age of the girl had been shown as 10 in the virtual Q-booking. After checking the girl's ID proof the police barred her from proceeding to the shrine that has been a hotbed of protests lately. Read more.

Hitting Out: A day after Rajinikanth referred to “wonder and miracle” as the reason behind the survival of the Palaniswami government, the AIADMK on Tuesday hit back at the actor-turned-politician. The party was miffed by Rajinikanth’s speech on Sunday at an event to celebrate actor Kamal Haasan’s 60 years in Indian cinema. The AIADMK had recently lashed out at both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their political ambitions and said they would meet a fate similar to that faced by actor Sivaji Ganesan in politics. Read more.

India and the minorities in Sri Lanka – Tamils and Muslims – will have to see the election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the seventh president of the island nation with caution and concern. Gotabaya’s victory in the presidential elections, where the minority communities in the north and the east of the island voted in unison against him, was a decisive verdict from the over 70 per cent Sinhala majority in the country. It marks the return of the Rajapaksa brothers to power and threatens to take Sri Lanka back to the “authoritarian family rule” that it had witnessed under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa between 2005 and 2015. Read the piece by Veeraraghav T M, who argues that return of the Rajapaksas causes for caution and concern both for India and Tamils in Sri Lanka.

There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel outside the main gate of JNU campus, even before the march commenced. Water canons and PCR vans were stationed outside.

