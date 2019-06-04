News18 Wrap: Mahagathbandhan on Hold Post Elections, Amit Shah Cracks Down on Kashmir & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

The Mahagathbandhan between long-time rivals SP and BSP broke down on Tuesday, days after Lok Sabha election results. Hours after BSP supremo Mayawati issued a subtle warning to her ally Akhilesh Yadav, saying political compulsions had forced her to go solo in the assembly by-elections, the Samajwadi Party chief said his party was ready to fight the polls on its own. Read more.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted permission to formally arrest separatist leaders Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam and Shabir Shah in connection with a terror funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed. The trio has been sent to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 10 days. Read more.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, under its new minister Amit Shah, has prepared a hit list of top 10 militants in the Valley, which includes names of wanted terrorists such as Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba district commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama and Hizbul’s Ashraf Maulvi. Read more.

With the BJP-JD(U) ties under apparent strain, Senior RJD leader leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has extended an olive branch to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying non-BJP parties including the JD(U) should join forces against the BJP and that his party is "not allergic" to anyone. Read more.

A staggering Rs 55,000-60,000 crore was spent in the Lok Sabha elections, 2019, according to a study by the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), a not-for-profit multi-disciplinary development research think-tank. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent about 45 per cent of the total amount in the recently concluded parliamentary polls. Read more.

The Cricket World Cup is in full swing, but the Indian team is watching the action from the periphery, preparing over the last week as if for some other event while other sides battle for supremacy at the points table. But why isn't Indian cricket team playingy et? The answer has something to do with the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Sushma Swaraj’s exclusion from modi cabinet 2.0 — along with Arun Jaitley’s opting out of the swearing-in exercise for health reasons — raised many eyebrows and, perhaps, made one wonder whether it was the final curtains on an era of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the helm and Advani as the virtual helmsman. However, shekhar Iyer writes that trust, generational shift and ability to deliver drove the choices for Narendra Modi's second cabinet of ministers. Read more.

Art of the Day

While it may look like an exercise in loss, Arvind Kejriwal's bid to increase women in public transport may result in an increase in women participation in labour force. Read more on the arguments against #FreeMetroForWomen.