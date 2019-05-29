English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Mamata Pulls Out of PM's Swearing-in, Arun Jaitley Wants No Role in Cabinet & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Image credit: News18 Creatives
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Upset over “untrue” claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that 54 of its workers were murdered in political violence in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Read more.
The withdrawal comes after Modi invited the families/kin of all the BJP workers who died in Bengal poll violence.
Read more.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, formally requested not to be given any responsibility in the upcoming cabinet owing to his deteriorating health. Read more.
With unmatched speed and accuracy in Lok Sabha election results, Network18 Digital has set an all new benchmark in election results coverage. A record 56.2 million users logged on to Network18 Digital’s websites on May 23, ahead of the 55 million users that Times Internet claims for the same period. Read more.
Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday will usher in his second term as the Prime Minister. The ceremony will see many firsts including the attendance of a litany of world leaders. Read more for the full list of "firsts" in Modi's second swearing-in ceremony.
A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on the application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for treatment of intestinal tumour. The request was denied by the Enforcement Directorate citing that the case was in a "crucial" stage. Read more.
A few security guards employed by the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) allegedly stopped six Burqa clad women from boarding a train in Lucknow on Monday. The male security guards deployed at Mavaiyya metro station allegedly misbehaved with the women and insisted that they take off their Burqa. Read more.
All three doctors accused of abetting suicide of a junior colleague at a state-run hospital in Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday. Senior Doctors Bhakti Mehre, Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja, accused of tormenting 26-year-old Payal Tadvi with casteist slurs, have been arrested, the ANI reported on Wednesday. Read more.
As expected after Congress's humiliating poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took responsibility for the and offered to resign to make way for a non-Gandhi to take over his position. On cue, the members of the party’s highest decision-making body unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to restructure and overhaul the party organisation. And yet, with Rahul Gandhi insisting on stepping down as Congress president, there is a deep concern in the party on the way ahead. Anita Katyal calls it the "Paradox of Rahul Gandhi", explaining how Congress's biggest flaw is also its greatest strength. Read more.
The just-concluded Lok Sabha polls witnessed a heated verbal duel between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee who spearheaded the campaigns of their parties in West Bengal. Today, Bengal CM pulled out of attending PM Modi's second swearing-in ceremony as a mark of protest against the BJP's claims that 54 of its workers lost their lives in Bengal poll violence.
In case you missed it
Agree or disagree
Art of the Day
