English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Mamata's Mega Opposition Rally, Twist in Sabarimala Saga & Other stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
In a fresh twist to the Sabarimala saga, the Kerala government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that 51 female devotees under the age of 50 had prayed at Sabarimala temple since the court revoked the ban on women of menstruating age from entering the shrine in September. Meanwhile, the SC asked the government to extend 24x7 protection for the two women devotees who recently entered the temple. Read more on the controversial issue only on News18.com.
In a bid to unite anti-BJP parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she’ll let other regional leaders take the spotlight during the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on Saturday, taking the backseat herself. Read more on the mega rally only on News18.com.
Actress Swara Bhaskar has revealed she was sexually harassed by a director but it took her nearly six to eight years to realise what had happened as the culture doesn't teach women to recognise predatory behaviour. Read more.
Amid allegation of poaching by the BJP, Congress on Friday moved all of its MLAs in Karnataka to the Eagleton resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru after four legislators ignored the party’s whip and missed a meeting called to rally the flock together, signaling dissidence in the ranks. Read more on recent developments in Karnataka.
After the Supreme Court's verdict paving the way for reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra, the BJP-led state government is considering bringing an ordinance to stop their operations. Stating that there can be "regulations" but not "total prohibition", the SC Thursday set aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars. Read more.
In the wake of the debate caused by the recent Gillette ad on toxic masculinity, animal rights group PETA came under a lot of flak after it released an on 'traditional masculinity'. The ad, posted on Twitter with the caption, "The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies." was criticised for being pornographic, misleading and insensitive. Read more.
The Congress bravado of contesting all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state is mere posturing and needs to be taken with a bagful of salt. It is an open secret that two state Congress chiefs (both of whom had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh) are eyeing the Mumbai North-West seat where Priya Dutt may not be contesting. Rasheed Kidwai, visiting fellow at Observer Research Foundation, writes that this move speaks volumes about the confidence level within the Congress. Read more.
Participating in the viral 10-year-challenge challenge means you need to share two of your photos, taken 10 years apart—one from the year 2009 and one from now, the year 2019. Within just the realms of it being a fun thing to do, these comparative images do usually show up a rather interesting contrast reflecting how most of us have changed, at least visually, over the 10-year period. But as with most things Facebook these days considering all the data breaches and the secretive liberties with user data over time, it is perhaps only logical that there is a healthy sense of suspicion about this 10-year challenge. Read Vishal Mathur's take on the #10YearChallenge.
Navy divers on Thursday spotted the body of one of the 15 miners trapped inside a rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, 33 days after the incident.
In case you missed it
In a fresh twist to the Sabarimala saga, the Kerala government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that 51 female devotees under the age of 50 had prayed at Sabarimala temple since the court revoked the ban on women of menstruating age from entering the shrine in September. Meanwhile, the SC asked the government to extend 24x7 protection for the two women devotees who recently entered the temple. Read more on the controversial issue only on News18.com.
In a bid to unite anti-BJP parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she’ll let other regional leaders take the spotlight during the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on Saturday, taking the backseat herself. Read more on the mega rally only on News18.com.
Actress Swara Bhaskar has revealed she was sexually harassed by a director but it took her nearly six to eight years to realise what had happened as the culture doesn't teach women to recognise predatory behaviour. Read more.
Amid allegation of poaching by the BJP, Congress on Friday moved all of its MLAs in Karnataka to the Eagleton resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru after four legislators ignored the party’s whip and missed a meeting called to rally the flock together, signaling dissidence in the ranks. Read more on recent developments in Karnataka.
After the Supreme Court's verdict paving the way for reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra, the BJP-led state government is considering bringing an ordinance to stop their operations. Stating that there can be "regulations" but not "total prohibition", the SC Thursday set aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars. Read more.
In the wake of the debate caused by the recent Gillette ad on toxic masculinity, animal rights group PETA came under a lot of flak after it released an on 'traditional masculinity'. The ad, posted on Twitter with the caption, "The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies." was criticised for being pornographic, misleading and insensitive. Read more.
Agree or disagree?
The Congress bravado of contesting all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state is mere posturing and needs to be taken with a bagful of salt. It is an open secret that two state Congress chiefs (both of whom had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh) are eyeing the Mumbai North-West seat where Priya Dutt may not be contesting. Rasheed Kidwai, visiting fellow at Observer Research Foundation, writes that this move speaks volumes about the confidence level within the Congress. Read more.
Participating in the viral 10-year-challenge challenge means you need to share two of your photos, taken 10 years apart—one from the year 2009 and one from now, the year 2019. Within just the realms of it being a fun thing to do, these comparative images do usually show up a rather interesting contrast reflecting how most of us have changed, at least visually, over the 10-year period. But as with most things Facebook these days considering all the data breaches and the secretive liberties with user data over time, it is perhaps only logical that there is a healthy sense of suspicion about this 10-year challenge. Read Vishal Mathur's take on the #10YearChallenge.
Art of the Day
Navy divers on Thursday spotted the body of one of the 15 miners trapped inside a rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, 33 days after the incident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results